Robert Reich explains the theft plan buried within Trump's so-called "infrastructure" plan (h/t Jennifer Nix on Facebook)

All you need to know about Donald Trump's theft of your dollars under the guise of an "infrastructure" plan is explained neatly in the video above.



I call it "theft" because as Reich points out, it steals from the public twice -- once with a massive tax giveaway and once more with a bunch of extracted tolls ("usage fees"). what to us is a toll road is the private sector a "government-protected income stream." That private sector can include money from anywhere; for example, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi.



And unless you think I'm just jumping on the Trump train, Clinton's plan was widely rumored to be based on public-private "partnerships," tax "incentives" and corporate tax "repatriation" plans as well.



(Those three words -- "partnerships," "incentives," and "repatriation" -- are in quotes for a reason. It's not a partnership when one partner steals from the other. It's a gift, not an "incentive," when a cost-free means of gaining compliance -- like taxation -- is available. And it's not "repatriation" when the money that would supposedly be coming home is already invested here anyway.)



The rich. It's how they roll ... us.



For a real, people-friendly infrastructure plan, read this.



