Trump on Syria: Christmas Really Does Bring Miracles

Can you quite believe Trump did the right thing?
He said "That's enough" of the Syrian fling!
I can scarcely remember a similar stroke,
When a sitting U.S. prez blew off the smoke
Of generals and experts in sober blue ties,
And cut through the crap and well-polished lies.
.
One might be Bush making peace with Mik Gorb,
A far worse blow than the Estab' could absorb.
Of course Trump's measure was but a no-brainer,
At most for the Pent' the smallest butt-painer,
And for those who like their niceties legal,
Ends bases set up with arrogance regal.
.
Yet it's odd this aspect makes no impression
On critics all over who this measure question,
For whom the removal of this illegality
Affronts their sense of imperiality:
What good's power if you can't step on some toes,
Go flouting a few laws and foisting a few woes?
.
You bet Hillary'd still be in there swinging,
Warring with Russians and in the rain singing
About how to Syrians we'll quickly bring
Since the invention of sliced bread the best thing:
Real cool democracy a la Afghan,
Ten-buck-a-vote pols, and chicken in each pan.
.
So for once let us give Don Trump his due cred,
For calling off sharp a dumb fight that was dead.
A no-brainer, yes, but how many keep going?
Lost-on-your-watch is a song they're still crowing
In Af-Pak, Iraq and those half-dozen places
Obama scored with his policy aces.
