Power of Story
Trump on Debt: Even More Establishment Than The Establishment

By Thomas Knapp
From commons.wikimedia.org: Fundamentals of Business - Fig. 2.9 - The United States National Debt {MID-160406}
Fundamentals of Business - Fig. 2.9 - The United States National Debt
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
The Washington Post reports that US president Donald Trump and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) "have agreed to pursue a deal that would permanently remove the requirement that Congress repeatedly raise the debt ceiling."

That must be a bitter pill to swallow for those who thought they were electing an "anti-establishment" president to "drain the swamp" in Washington, but it should be no surprise. After all, Trump built his business career on going into debt up to his neck, taking a profit when things worked out, and leaving his partners holding the bankruptcy bag when they didn't.

The political establishment's way of handling the debt ceiling is for all of the allegedly competing sides to rattle sabers and threaten a fake "government shutdown" if they don't get their way. Then, before such a "shutdown" (or after a few days of one), the politicians get together to "responsibly" and "reluctantly" authorize a bigger line of credit for themselves, with you named as guarantor whether you like it or not.

In keeping with his authoritarian dislike of red tape that restricts government from doing anything it might take a notion to do, and in fine establishment style, Trump intends to do away with the theatrics. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders characterizes the Trump/Schumer proposal as "a more permanent solution to the debt ceiling." By which she means that in the future, no one on Capitol Hill or at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will even bother to put on a burlesque of fiscal responsibility. Any time the credit card is about to max out, the limit will just go up automatically.

But of course it isn't quite that simple.

The politicians' debt (they call it the "national" debt in hopes that the rest of us will go along with the fiction that WE borrowed the money and are obligated to pay it back) will soon top $20 trillion. The entire US Gross Domestic Product for 2017, if seized and liquidated for the purpose of paying down that debt, would not quite completely pay it off.

That debt is never going to be repaid in full. In fact, the Trump/Schumer plan is an open statement of intent to never even begin paying it down. The politicians intend to keep on spending more than they take in and borrowing the difference until nobody's willing to loan money to them anymore.

The US national debt will, sooner or later, be defaulted on. That will damage the American economy badly. But the sooner it's done, the less the damage will be. If Trump was really an anti-establishment president, he'd veto any attempt to raise the debt ceiling, repudiate the existing debt, and demand a balanced budget from Congress.

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 305 fans, 2308 articles, 5160 quicklinks, 5563 comments, 491 diaries


  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

This is the libertarian take. The other side of the coin suggests that national debt limits are total BS, since the government can create money.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 1:33:01 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3241 comments, 213 diaries


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Yes, indeed - the government lets #theFed ("this name is deceptive so the public would perceive it as a government entity") create money "out of thin air" in lieu of direct Treasury financing.

The government could print up debt-free "United States Notes" as legal tender in lieu of the debt-based "Federal Reserve Notes", which create the National Debt through (more and more borrowing - "one of the greatest scams of all history").

"So important toaudit the Federal Reserve" - Donald Trump? - remains to be seen if he was actually serious about this or was only his stump talk on twitter before the election.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 4:38:03 PM

Author 0
June Genis

Author 52919

(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 6 fans, 2 articles, 23 quicklinks, 713 comments


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Rob, sounds to me like Thomas is agreeing with you about the BS. Libertarians not only want to audit the Fed, we want to get rid of it, but I have some concerns about just letting the government create money that isn't backed by anything more then "the full faith and credit" of the government.

While some debt free money proposals include provisions for limiting the amount of new money created I simply don't trust that those provisions will pass or actually be followed if passed. The new BS will just be Congress raising the amount of new money whenever they want to spend more. More money chasing the same amount of goods and services is the definition of inflation.

As I read the Constitution it requires that any new money "coined" by the government must be backed by gold or silver. Those are perhaps not the best choices any more but that's what it says.

The only long term solution is for Congress to learn to live within its budget just like the rest of us have to.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 6:10:16 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 5 fans, 209 articles, 286 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Well, yes, the government can "create money." The question is whether anyone will sell goods or services for that "money."


Personally I'm for complete separation of government and money creation.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 8:59:22 PM

Author 0
June Genis

Author 52919

(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 6 fans, 2 articles, 23 quicklinks, 713 comments


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

While I agree with you about separation of money and state, in theory, I fear that most people will accept government debt free money. And, of course, if the government does create such they will probably declare it legal tender so everyone will have to accept it. I'm glad that alternative currencies like Bitcoin are gaining greater legitimacy as they may ultimately be our only refuge from government inflation.

On the other hand I'm not entirely comfortable with a currency whose value can swing so wildly on a daily basis which is why I still don't own any Bitcoin. I'd like my loaf of bread to cost roughly the same from week to week in whatever currency I'm using. Right now even though you can purchase many things with Bitcoins you will pay the amount equivalent to the current FRN value.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 9:22:25 PM

Author 0
Vernon Huffman

Author 89433

(Member since Aug 14, 2013), 5 fans, 2 articles, 211 comments


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

Who else do you trust more than government? Private banksters?

Congress has constitutional authority to create money without taxing or borrowing. Wouldn't that make more sense than empowering banks to create money through fractional reserve lending?

Quantitative easing exposes the ludicrous nature of the national debt. If the interest payments get too big for government to pay, they can just loan more at a negative interest rate.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 8, 2017 at 11:48:40 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 5 fans, 209 articles, 286 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Vernon Huffman:   New Content
It's not so much about who I trust more than government. There's no entity I trust LESS than government. At least since the Manson Family disbanded, anyway.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 9, 2017 at 12:25:42 AM

Author 0
