

Donald Trump Cabinet meeting 2017

The last three replacements he's made-- John Bolton replacing Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo replacing James Mattis as Secretary of Defense, and Ronnie Jackson as Secretary of Veterans affairs, replacing David Shulkin.

I'd say that with these three changes, he's completed the process of installing loyalists-- while at the same time downgrading the quality and competence of just about all of the people in the cabinet. Below, you'll find the listing of cabinet members. It still includes Tillerson and Mattis because they will soon be leaving.

I believe that this collection of cabinet members is the least loyal to America, most incompetent ever, in the history of the United States

Secretary of Defense James Mattis January 20, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions February 9, 2017

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke March 1, 2017

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue April 25, 2017

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross February 28, 2017

Secretary of LaborAlex Acosta April 28, 2017

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar January 29, 2018

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson March 2, 2017

Secretary of Transportation . Elaine Chao January 31, 2017

Secretary of Energy . Rick Perry March 2, 2017

Secretary of Education . Betsy DeVos February 7, 2017

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Ronny Jackson(nominee) TBD

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen December 6, 2017

For those who believe Trump is the savior of the US, cleaning out the swamp, confronting the "deep state" (a term created by right wingers to stoke paranoia among Trump supporters) I would argue that the people in his cabinet are protectors of the powers that be and the "system," other terms that also describe these secret powers that pull so many of the levers of power.