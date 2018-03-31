It's becoming clear that Donald Trump is filling his cabinet with sycophants who will protect him from being removed for incompetence, mental illness, corruption, being a traitor or for criminality.
The last three replacements he's made-- John Bolton replacing Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo replacing James Mattis as Secretary of Defense, and Ronnie Jackson as Secretary of Veterans affairs, replacing David Shulkin.
I'd say that with these three changes, he's completed the process of installing loyalists-- while at the same time downgrading the quality and competence of just about all of the people in the cabinet. Below, you'll find the listing of cabinet members. It still includes Tillerson and Mattis because they will soon be leaving.
I believe that this collection of cabinet members is the least loyal to America, most incompetent ever, in the history of the United States
Cabinet Office
(Constituting instrument) Incumbent Term began
Vice President
(Constitution, Art. II, Sec. I)
Mike Pence January 20, 2017
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson February 1, 2017
Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin February 13, 2017
Secretary of Defense James Mattis January 20, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions February 9, 2017
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke March 1, 2017
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue April 25, 2017
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross February 28, 2017
Secretary of LaborAlex Acosta April 28, 2017
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar January 29, 2018
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson March 2, 2017
Secretary of Transportation . Elaine Chao January 31, 2017
Secretary of Energy . Rick Perry March 2, 2017
Secretary of Education . Betsy DeVos February 7, 2017
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Ronny Jackson(nominee) TBD
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen December 6, 2017
For those who believe Trump is the savior of the US, cleaning out the swamp, confronting the "deep state" (a term created by right wingers to stoke paranoia among Trump supporters) I would argue that the people in his cabinet are protectors of the powers that be and the "system," other terms that also describe these secret powers that pull so many of the levers of power.
