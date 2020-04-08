 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/8/20

'Trump Virus,' please--not 'Chinese' one

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514304
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Rothman
Become a Fan


Trump doubles down on calling coronavirus the 'Chinese virus' US President Trump doubled down on calling the coronavirus the .Chinese virus. during a briefing in the White House, where journalists asked him about the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TRT World)   Details   DMCA

Herbert Hoover didn't singlehandedly cause the Great Depression, but he fumbled in his efforts to fix the American economy. One upshot was the name given the shantytowns housing hundreds of thousands of poverty-stricken Americans. "Hoovervilles" popped up near free soup kitchens.

Should Donald Trump now face similar obloquy, by way of the term "Trump Virus"? Most emphatically. Patriotic Americans of all beliefs, not only Democrats, should use the phrase again and again. About 12,000 Americans are already dead, with many more fatalities to come. Some 701,000 U.S. jobs vanished in March alone--very possibly the first stage of a Trump Depression.

Earlier presidents could have spent more on public health, of course. And Trump did not cause the virus. But he owns the crisis anyway, far more than Hoover is to blame for the Great Depression---hence, the aptness of the name "Trump Virus." His term "Chinese Virus" is yet another of his countless outrages, and not just because it has incited hatred of Chinese-Americans. The average Chinese in any location had virtually zero responsibility even if China's wet markets may have played a role. The biggest villain instead, at least here in the United States, is Trump himself.

The "very stable genius" and his people didn't merely make honest budgeting mistakes in public health. Instead, just to mention one example, they dismissed the virus early on as a hoax. The Trump White House feared that too much news about it might drive down stocks and jeopardize the president's reelection chances. Decades from now, teachers should quiz high school juniors: "What was the Trump Virus and what did it reveal about the president and his political methods?"

I'm delighted that "Trump Virus" and related taglines in social media are already catching on. "Trump Virus" yielded more than 600,000 results on Google Wednesday. It's even the name of at least two Facebook groups (one spelling "virus" with a lower-case v and another with a cap V). The second group, also a Web-based political organization, has seized on the name "virus" for other, understandable reasons, too.

Most notoriously, however, Trump is responsible for most of the American deaths in the epidemic and probably is causing many deaths elsewhere. Might thousands of Americans now be doomed even if Trump had vigorously learned on public health officials to take full precautions---both before and after the virus's arrival here? Who knows? But Trump surely has multiplied the victim count through both misfeasance and malfeasance. As I write this, we are now the epicenter of the global pandemic.

Up to 1.1 million Americans could die, by one estimate from Imperial College in Britain, even with measures in place such as social distancing. And the Trump administration itself concedes the possibility of 100,000-240,000 people dying here in the U.S. Even if the real numbers turn out to be a fraction of those, the statistics are horrendous--with a fatality count already bigger than the one for 9/11, killing "only" 2,753 Americans.

Tragically, Trump's early virus-denial appears to have influenced the thinking of certain like-minded foreign demagogues such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who even now is shrugging off "this measly cold" and fighting efforts to suppress the epidemic. U.K. Prime Minister Borris Johnson, Trump's friend, has been on oxygen in an intensive care unit.

Want a cause-effect showing Trump's baleful influence in the United States? A March study from the University of Washington notes: "All else equal, Republican governors and governors from states with more Trump supporters were slower to adopt social distancing policies. These delays are likely to produce significant, on-going harm to public health." The same, undoubtedly, for Trump's failure to encourage state-level lockdowns early enough on. Suppose Republican governors would have risked Trump's wrath for not sternly enforcing the stay-at-home lockdowns that they themselves were empowered to declare.

Serious lockdowns can help. Instead, however, until public health officials finally prevailed, the president last month was talking about business-as-usual by usual by Easter, along with packed church pews--pandering to evangelicals along the way. And we still lack the full national lockdown advocated in effect by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who sits on the Trump Administration's coronavirus task force. Major damage has already happened.

If nothing else, consider Trump's delay in invoking the Defense Production Act and then his failure to use it fully to assure us enough anti-virus supplies delivered at fair prices (and without special favors for Trump-loving states). We still have a shortage of testing kits to identify people with TV, as we might abbreviate "Trump Virus." Above all, what if Trump Administration officials had more aggressively insisted early on that the Chinese cooperate with American scientists eager to spot viruses there before they reached the U.S.? Warnings from public health professionals abounded for years about the potential threat there.

How unfortunate that "Moscow Mitch" McConnell and his ilk make impeachment unlikely right now despite King Trump's recklessness with commoners' lives. But November is nearing. The best way to honor Trump Virus victims will be to vote this monster-buffoon out of office and see His Majesty vigorously prosecuted for his manifold crimes.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Rothman Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David H. Rothman is a columnist for The Georgetown Dish (GeorgetownDish.com). He is author of The Solomon Scandals (Twilight Times Books), a 2009 novel featuring a real estate crook with a knack for buying up journalists and politicians. "My (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Toxic for libraries? KKR investment firm to buy OverDrive, biggest library ebook company

A Billionaire Ban? No. Tougher Regs and More Taxes? Yes.

Facebook vs. Aileen-and Trump-era freedom of speech

Get out now, Bernie! It's Joe Biden's time to run for President

Stupidity can kill: How to test and vet would-be presidents

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 