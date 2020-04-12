 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Toward a military coup?

A formal Trump dictatorship is possible if the U.S. Postal Service vanishes, we can't vote by mail, the monster-buffoon wins, and he then consolidates power.

Moscow Mitch and perhaps most Authoritarian Party Senators just might be very comfortable with that. Nothing Trump does seems to change their minds. Crazy Donald, as an increasingly demented psychopath￼, might even want to experiment with shooting people in the middle of the street after letting thousands unnecessarily die from the Trump Virus.

It doesn't matter. Moscow Mitch and so many other Authoritarians are comfortable being scared shitless. Besides, as dictator of the United States, Donald Trump could inflict on us as many right-wing extremist judges as Mitch wants.￼

Where is this leading? Hard to say. But consider how so many service members vote by mail.￼ Could we see in time a military coup by moderates￼ uncomfortable with Trump's bizarre departures from American norms, even if he makes exceptions for military voting?

I'm not advocating an American military coup. I'm just saying we can no longer dismiss a coup as a possibility.￼ Thank you, Moscow Mitch and friends.

 

David H. Rothman is a columnist for The Georgetown Dish (GeorgetownDish.com). He is author of The Solomon Scandals (Twilight Times Books), a 2009 novel featuring a real estate crook with a knack for buying up journalists and politicians.
 

