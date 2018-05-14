- Advertisement -

The global gangster-exploiters who run the U.S., along with their thug Israel, couldn't wait to begin further terrorizing and threatening and rampaging through the Middle East. The very next day after Trump's announcement, Israel launched dozens of military strikes against Iranian forces in Syria.

But you who are reading this have NO interests in this marauding, this trampling on millions, this waging war against the peoples in the Middle East. You who are reading this have no interests in the way your vampire rulers are playing with the very fate of the planet. NO! The most fundamental interest you have--and the duty we all have--is to unite with the masses there and around the world in a movement for revolution, everywhere. And right now, we need to expose this drive to war, build opposition to it, and mobilize people to drive out the fascists who are now attempting to clamp down further in the U.S., and unleash "fire and fury" around the world.

More Lies from the Biggest Shithole in the World--Trump's Mouth

Trump claims he's ripping up the agreement because it doesn't stop Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons. He deceitfully implies that Iran is already a nuclear weapons threat or soon will be. But while Iran has zero nuclear weapons, the demented bully Trump--who has repeatedly asked since the U.S. has nukes, "Why can't we use them?"--is the one with his trigger finger on 4,000 nuclear weapons! Iran has sharply scaled back its non-military nuclear development (including for nuclear power) and has been abiding by the agreement, while the U.S. is spending billions to make its weapons of mass destruction even more horrific.

Trump denounces Iran for sponsoring terror, exporting weapons, and for "sinister" activities in the Middle East. Iran's Islamic Republic is an oppressive theocratic regime, which is backing reactionary regimes and forces in the region.

But who's the world's number one sponsor of state terror and torture? The world's biggest exporter of weapons of death and destruction? The world's most "sinister" power, responsible for the most carnage--from the thousands being shot down right now by Israel for protesting in Gaza, to the millions, yes millions, being starved or threatened by bombs and disease by the U.S.-Saudi war in Yemen? And who has been waging war across the Middle East and Central Asia for the last 17 years, murdering over a million people and destroying the lives of countless more? Just like the slobbering, shouting morons who parade around with the flag say, "USA! USA! USA!"

Trump turned truth inside out, portraying the U.S. as the victim: "America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail. We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction..." Get real! It's his regime and U.S. imperialism that have actually held the whole world nuclear hostage for decades, which are now ramping up threats against Iran's cities and millions of its people. Why? Not to liberate anyone, but to maintain their imperialist death grip on the Middle East and world.

All this is totally sick, Hitlerian sh*t. And if people can't see, and feel, the outrageousness and intolerability of this made-in-USA global thuggery, they need to get their heads out of their asses and wake up... and YOU need to help make that happen.

And the Democrats? Petty Complaints in Order to Better Bully the World

What do the Democrats, the so-called "alternative" to Trump, have to say about these threats of massive crimes against humanity? Petty criticisms, basically that the nuclear deal was helping the U.S. maintain its dominance. That it's betterto posse up with other imperialist gangsters--aka "allies"--against Iran. Meanwhile, the Democrats make perfectly clear that if war comes, they'll rally around Trump and the red, white, and blue. Why? Because they're on the "same team," as Obama said about Trump. They're fully with the Trump/Pence regime on the fundamental need for the U.S. to bully and dominate the world. Their only issue: how to carry out their savagery.

The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!

Trump's announcement on the Iran nuclear deal was like throwing gasoline onto a building that was already burning. After Israel launched missile attacks on Iranian forces in Syria, Iran has reportedly fired back on Israeli positions. There are reports that Israel is attempting to bait Iran into an all-out war.

Trump has now surrounded himself with extreme, anti-Iran war hawks who make mass murderers like Defense Secretary "Mad Dog" Mattis look like moderates. As a congressman, Mike Pompeo, Trump's new secretary of state, denounced the Iran nuclear deal and advocated 2,000 airstrikes against Iran instead. New national security adviser John Bolton, reportedly now Trump's closest adviser, has previously called for preemptive strikes on Iran and "regime change"--in other words overthrowing the Islamic Republic of Iran. On CNN this Sunday, Bolton refused to back away from any of this.

Amid reports that the U.S. rulers are gambling they can "break" Iran's theocratic regime, Trump has announced he's imposing the harshest-ever sanctions on Iran--sanctions which will immediately cause great suffering for millions of Iranians. Trump has also provocatively warned Iran not to resume its nuclear enrichment program (even for non-military purposes), even though it's the U.S. that's broken the treaty. At a recent meeting with French President Macron, Trump promised to make Iran "pay a price like few countries have ever paid" if its rulers "threaten" the U.S. (i.e., reject its demands).

These are among the growing signs that the U.S. (and Israel and Saudi Arabia, which have been chomping at the bit to attack Iran) are heading toward a confrontation or war with Iran, either of which could spiral into a war that could escalate unpredictably across the region. This could lead to even greater death and destruction than the staggering toll America and its butcher allies have already inflicted on the Middle East over the last 15 years.

