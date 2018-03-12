Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Gets His Unpopular Military Parade, Countermarch Planned

By       Message Walt Gelles       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 3/12/18

Author 90594
From flickr.com: 171228-D-SW162-1189 {MID-263076}
171228-D-SW162-1189
(Image by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
br />
The Trump administration is moving ahead with the president's plan for a massive military parade to be held in Washington, DC on Veterans Day, November 11. But a chorus of voices strongly oppose the parade from within the establishment, including Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, and military top brass. Antiwar and social justice groups are planning a huge protest rally in the capital to coincide with the parade. Veterans groups have been some of the loudest opponents of the planned military parade.

President Donald Trump got the idea for a gargantuan military parade last July in Paris after attending the annual French military parade celebrating Bastille Day. He ordered the Pentagon to start planning for a military extravaganza, with the aim of outdoing the French event. Trump's plan for a monster parade marching down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House---complete with tanks, soldiers, jets, howitzers, assault vehicles, and rocket launchers, and reminiscent of pageants staged by tyrants in dictatorships---had an estimated price tag of up to $50 million. [1] Critics have panned the parade as a massive waste of taxpayers' money, a glorification of military might, a violation of America's democratic traditions, and a tribute to Trump's oversized ego.

On March 9 the Pentagon unveiled a somewhat scaled-down version of the military parade. Tanks are excluded, to minimize damage to roads. Wheeled vehicles are allowed, and jets will fly overhead, with a "heavy air component at the end of the parade." The procession will be folded into the city's annual Veterans Day parade, and it will highlight the contributions of U.S. military veterans from the American Revolutionary War onward, with period uniforms and re-enactments. Trump will watch the troops roll by from the reviewing stand. The latest cost estimate is $10 to $30 million.

A coalition of anti-war, peace and justice groups is organizing to oppose the parade [2]. Their goal is to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Washington, DC around Veterans Day weekend in November to protest the parade---and to call for solidarity actions around the world. November 11 marks the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, and one of the coalition's goals is to reclaim Veterans Day as Armistice Day, with emphasis on demilitarization and transforming the U.S. permanent war economy to one that serves human needs.

- Advertisement -
Despite the Pentagon's slightly trimmed-down blueprint for the parade, the protestors are not backing down. According to Dr. Margaret Flowers, one of the countermarch organizers, "We are going ahead with our organizing to protest the military parade, no matter what form it takes. We would like to stop the glorification of war and the expensive and polluting flyovers. We will have a strong response to oppose militarism and expose the cost of wars, and the impacts of the war economy abroad and at home." [3] Dr. Flowers is a pediatrician, Green Party activist, and co-founder of the news website Popular Resistance.

"Veterans, active duty GI's and their families are paying a high price for these endless U.S. wars," explained Gerry Condon, president of Veterans For Peace, a member of the NoTrumpMilitaryParade coalition. "We are inviting our brothers and sisters, sons and daughters in the U.S. military to march with us in Washington, DC on November 11, Armistice Day."

Brian Becker, national director of the ANSWER Coalition adds, "The War Parade is aimed at stimulating a new war drive that will bring death and destruction to one (or more) of the countries on the Pentagon hit list, potentially Iran, North Korea, or Venezuela. The over-the-top celebrations of the war machine--in the false guise of 'patriotism'--also serve to stifle dissent at home, as Trump has repeatedly shown with his racist attacks on #BlackLivesMatter protesters." [4]

- Advertisement -
The U.S. Military Machine

While lawmakers and media outlets are uneasy with Trump's exorbitant military plans, the U.S. Congress recently passed a budget bill approving an extra $160 billion expenditure on the military. Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress voted--nearly unanimously--to increase military spending by $40 billion more than what Trump had asked for. Both Democrat and Republican members of Congress are funded and bribed ("lobbied") by the weapons manufacturers and the other components of the military-industrial complex.

The U.S. military budget comes to some $700 billion and represents over half of total annual federal spending. It now eats up 57% of our discretionary spending, leaving only 43% for education, transportation, health, housing, and all other human needs. And when one factors in military outlays that are concealed in other parts of the budget (eg, Energy, Transportation) as well as secret black-box projects, the actual amount spent on military and war is vastly greater than 57%.

The current level of military and war-related expenditure is the highest level ever, exceeding even the heights of the Cold War. This gargantuan year-on-year allocation of economic resources by the United States is greater than the combined military spending of the world's next 10 biggest military powers, including Russia and China.

The people of Earth view the United States as the leading threat to peace on the planet. The U.S. was voted top threat by a wide margin, in a global survey of 66,000 people conducted in 68 countries by Gallup International and the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research at the end of 2013. "There is nothing surprising about that vote," as independent journalist Paul Street notes. "By far and away world history's most extensive empire, the U.S. has at least 800 military bases spread across more than 80 foreign countries and 'troops or other military personnel in about 160 foreign countries and territories.' The U.S. accounts for more than 40 percent of the planet's military spending and has more than 5,500 strategic nuclear weapons, enough to blow the world up 5 to 50 times over. Last year it increased its "defense" (military empire) spending, which was already three times higher than China's, and nine times higher than Russia's." [5]

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the peace group CodePink, and one of the organizers of the countermarch, observes, "In 2017, the United States spent $794 billion dollars on foreign and domestic militarism while over 40 million people in this country lived in poverty. We need a transformation of American priorities away from hyper-militarism, and toward serving and healing our people at home and spreading peace and justice in the world."


On Both Sides of the Aisle

In a Military Times survey of their readers, 89% of the 51,000 respondents were overwhelmingly opposed to Trump's parade, calling it "a waste of money" or objecting because "our troops are too busy" to participate in such a large-scale spectacle." The other 11 percent responded "Yes, it's a great opportunity to show off U.S. military might." [6]

- Advertisement -
The American public is widely opposed to Trump's plan to stage a military parade. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that nearly two-thirds of American voters disapprove of President Trump's plan, 61% vs. 26%. The partisan divide is telling: Every listed party, gender, education, age, and racial group disapproves except Republicans, who approve 58% to 24%. [7]

Nevertheless, Republican and Democrat politicians alike have heaped scorn on Trump's gaudy military parade.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Walt Gelles is the author of Options: The Alternative Cancer Therapy Book (Avery/Penguin Random House). His articles and political verse have been published at GlobalResearch.ca, Countercurrents.org, OpEdNews, and other websites.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Big Brother Is Watching You

India's Man-Made Disaster: How Many Will Die Due to Modi's Demonetization?

Celebrating Mozart's Birthday

Goodbye, Trump Team

Vladimir Putin: A Portrait

Tear Down The Great Firewall Of China

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 1, 2013), 3 fans, 998 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Wonder how much Israel is going to ante up?

Submitted on Monday, Mar 12, 2018 at 5:16:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 