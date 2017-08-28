Power of Story
Goodbye, Trump Team

Trump waving goodbye.
Trump waving goodbye.
(Image by IoSonoUnaFotoCamera)


1. The Moral Vacuum

There's a maniac in the White House
who supports the KKK.
He panders to neo-Nazis
and it's time he went away.

There's a blustering fool in the White House
with an ego as big as a bomb.
His bigotry and racism
are doing the whole world harm.

There is nastiness and mayhem.
There is moral rot at the core.
America may start to heal again
when the Trump regime is no more.


2. Goodbye, Trump Team

Goodbye, Donald Trump Jr.,
now you can go back to Africa to slaughter some more wild animals
and pose for a photo-op as you gloat over their corpses.
Goodbye, Jared Kushner,
go live in one of those Jewish settlements in the Israel-occupied
West Bank of Palestine---housing which your family has donated tens
of thousands of dollars to, housing illegal under international law.
Goodbye, Ivanka Trump,
please go visit the exploited workers in the Chinese shoe factory who make
your high-fashion brand-name shoes while they endure brutal beatings,
near-starvation wages, and mandatory overtime stretching past midnight.
Goodbye, Melania, go teach some workshops on how to prevent
bullying like you promised, you can use your husband as Exhibit A.
Goodbye, Zionists Jason Greenblatt, Stephen Miller, David Friedman, and
son-in-law Kushner, the Palestinian people don't deserve a battering-ram like you.
But most of all, Goodbye, Orange Clown,
your arrogance and bigotry have brought America down to a new low.
You give to the rich and steal from the poor
so that the US Empire can make more war.
Tripped up by your own monumental ego,
it's time to hit the road, amigo, you're a bad hombre.
obsessively vindictive, racist, childish, petty, abusive, unfit to lead.
Obama was a nightmare and a fraud,
doubling the national debt by ten trillion dollars,
doing the bidding of his Wall Street backers to immiserate the working class,
dropping over 100,000 bombs and missiles on seven countries in undeclared illegal wars,
dropping bombs on houses, schools, hospitals, wedding parties,
funerals, power stations, children's soccer games, people in their homes
or walking the streets, farmers planting their fields,
killing thousands of innocents with his drone missile strikes,
holding his weekly "assassination meetings" in the White House
where he and his advisors decided who to kill around the globe,
crafting Obamacare to enrich the big health insurers, Big Pharma,
big hospital chains, and doctors while screwing the average person.
But you, Donald Trump, are even worse.
your warped Republican vision will put America in a hearse with
you at the steering wheel, and we can't allow that.
It's time to make way for a man of the common grain,
a right-wing, misogynistic, theocratic, homophobic Christian fundamentalist
of "uncommon common sense":
Michael Richard Pence.

View Ratings | Rate It

Walt Gelles is an American writer based in India. He is the author of Options: The Alternative Cancer Therapy Book (Avery/Penguin Random House). His articles and political verse have been published at GlobalResearch.ca, Countercurrents.org, (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

