Trump Awaits Orders From Saudis; And Why The Houthis Could Have Done It

Trump's bizarre infatuation with strongmen and dictators was on full display in his response to Saturday's drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. As our foremost Gulf expert, Kristian Ulrichsen, noted,
Kristian Ulrichsen @Dr_Ulrichsen
The way you phrase it sounds like you are waiting for the Saudis to tell you what to do. https:// twitter.com/realDonaldTrum p/status/1173368423381962752 "
Donald J. Trump✔ @realDonaldTrump
Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!