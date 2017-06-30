Refresh  

Trep-i-twee'-tion: Tweeting yourself into trouble

By       Message Dan Cooper     Permalink
(Don't bother looking it up. It is my own protologism.)

More and more Republicans have now apparently had enough. Ann Coulter, of all people, seems to be one of them. (Just having to type her name, I almost felt seizure-prone.)

I am reasonably sure that everyone near the TrumpsterFire has probably advised him to STOP TWEETING. He is now surrounded by lawyers. Is it even possible that the consensus from them has been anything else? And yet here we are. I think he may have FINALLY fallen back into the huge pile of excrement that has thus far been the crowning achievement of his administration.

Gorsuch? Yeah, people will remember that. But they had to change the Senate rules just to get him confirmed. The travel ban? Sure, that will be discussed for many years, but mostly as a negative influence. Slapping the hands of the so-called sanctuary cities? Yes, the radical right will be trumpeting this for a while, but it will amount to very little, in the end. All of the many presidential orders he has signed? Just look at Obama's to see how fast and easy it will be to reverse what damage Trump has been able to instill upon our nation with those.

How about infrastructure, health care, and tax reform? The only one yet to TRY to take flight looks like an ostrich thinking it can clear the back fence. Latest word is that it seems the GOP may now be forced to deal with Dems just to get something--anything--passed.

No, what will be remembered about this administration, so long as he doesn't actually get us into some measure of a nuclear confrontation, will be threefold:

1. His brief term in office was the direct result of foreign meddling in our election process and of his campaign's largely unwitting but still highly illegal cooperation with those foreign governments in subverting that process.

2. His lack of political experience, which was touted as his primary excuse for failure and incompetence, paled in comparison to his ignorance of the simplest, grade-school-taught governmental processes, his alienation of foreign allies, and his inability to grasp even general ideas beyond their simplest and most basic forms. Not to mention the outright meanness and retributional nastiness of his personality, or lack thereof.

3. His complete unfamiliarity with self control, his personal developmental insecurity, his thin skinned over-reactions, and his immature self-destructive urges combined for his final undoing. Tweet away, Dumbo. Tweet away...

(Final epitaph? "Twittered it away.")

 

ScribeDesk.com
Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including an autobiography and the editing of a California Gold Rush (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Dan Cooper

Apparently, it is now time for even Republicans to get a little concerned about the president's mental state. It's about time.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 30, 2017 at 6:31:18 PM

