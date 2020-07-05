Top Adventurous Places of the World for Travel Enthusiasts

Are you looking towards travelling the most adventurous places in the world? If you are a travel freak and have done going to most cities and sophisticated malls, it's high time that you visit some places that would give you goose bumps. Perhaps some stories, some tales that can be a bedtime story for your grandchildren. Maybe you have bumped across the right place as we suggest some places to travel that can give you an adrenaline rush.

Iceland Travel: Have you ever thought of travelling to Iceland, the place dominated by vast ice chunks? Reach Reykjavik, the capital city, and plan your journey from there. You can view the Northern lights in June, one of the rarest phenomena how the particles reflect light in the influence of the magnetic field. Enjoy views of the largest hot springs, National parks with geological wonders, Viking horse, Troll Peninsula, volcanic winter wonderland, glacial lagoons, and many more than you might have imagined your dreams. Experience the exhilarating experience of staying in an igloo or the ice house. Realise the daily challenges of the Eskimo.

Wildlife in Kenya: Africa offers a plethora of treasured assets, the flora, and fauna that calls tourists from miles away. The most magnificent wildlife and savannah grassland area lie in Kenya and Tanzania. If you are adventurous enough, try staying in bomas or thatched houses used by the Masai tribes. You don't have to panic as the government ensures your safety by electric fencing facility. Don't be amazed if you hear a hyena howling or a lion catching prey, which appears to be just a few feet near you. Experience hunt by the fierce carnivore, and video the entire happening. Visit the Masai village and learn their simple lifestyle, contrary to the modern technology-driven world. Experience the balloon ride, a way of seeing the wild animals from the sky.

Exploring the Himalayas: The Himalayas are a bountiful mountain range situated at the Northern side of Himalayas. There are several expeditions arranged to the top of the snow-capped fields. Take the opportunity of exploring Kailash, the land of Hindu Gods, by a helicopter. There are services available where the aircraft will take you for the fantastic view of the dazzling White Mountains. Feel the chill, and you will realise you have almost captured the highest heights of the world.

Sky diving in Mombasa: Mombasa is a beautiful city situated on the western side of Kenya, facing the Indian Ocean. The oldest trade route used to be from Mombasa to Bombay, almost 400 years old trading spice and other ingredients. Explore Diani beach, the best white-sand beach of Africa and try sky diving. You will be ticking your bucket list of things to be done before you die. Take some tutorials before you take the nerve-racking jump tandem jump and make your dream a reality. Enjoy fun-filled activities in the glowing beaches and water sport activities.

Amazon basin: The mighty Amazon basin stretches across Brazil, Peru, and Ecuador. This is known as the lungs of the earth. Sadly, a part of it has been ravaged in the wildfire of 2019. The waterway is infested with millions of piranha or flesh-eating fishes. Avail the opportunity of meeting the waters in Manaus. The rivers are in different colours, and they don't blend away but stay different, which is a fascinating phenomenon. You will view birds, reptiles, insects, and birds. Capture these exciting moments in your camera and recollect your memory after some glorious twenty years. You will feel the thrill until the last day of your life.

You will have the privilege to visit the most mysterious places in the world if you plan a trip across the Bermuda triangle. Travel safe, and they defy all the myths that go against this triangle situated at the North of Atlantic Ocean.