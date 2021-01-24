To Counter Climate Change, We Need to Stop Burning Things

From The New Yorker

If one wanted a basic rule of thumb for dealing with the climate crisis, it would be: stop burning things. Human beings have made use of combustion for a very long time, ever since the first campfires cooked the first animals for dinner, allowing our brains to get larger. Now those large brains have come to understand that burning stuff is destroying the stable climate on which civilization depends.

By this point, it's pretty clear to almost everyone that we'd be better off not burning coal, the first fossil fuel that we learned to set on fire in a big way. The explosions set off by a billion spark plugs every second around the world are -- for serious motorheads -- being replaced by the electric engines in the most admired cars on earth. Even natural gas, long heralded as the clean fossil fuel, is now widely understood to be climate-dangerous, spewing both CO2 and methane. That leaves the original fuel for fires: wood.

In the early years of the climate crisis, scientists thought that "biomass" was an exception to the burning rule. That's because, when you cut down a tree and burn it, another one eventually grows in its place, theoretically sucking up the carbon dioxide that the burning emitted. But, in recent years, researchers have upended those calculations. For one thing, wood burns inefficiently, producing large amounts of carbon for each unit of energy that it produces. Worse, it takes decades for those forests to regrow and suck up that carbon -- decades that we don't have. We're breaking the back of the climate system in real time and, as we've known for years, burning wood hurts, not helps. So far, large-scale biomass-burning to produce electricity has not become a major factor in the United States, but the fight is on: in Massachusetts, for example, where there's a proposal to build an enormous wood-burning plant in Springfield, opponents are trying to insure that biomass isn't counted as renewable energy under state guidelines.

In Europe, where official E.U. policy still treats biomass as "carbon-neutral," the dystopia is much further advanced. Big coal-powered stations have been reconfigured to burn wood, and, as Hazel Sheffield recently made clear in a long expose' for the Guardian, the demand for pellets to keep those boilers fired -- particularly in the Netherlands, Denmark, and the U.K. -- is stripping forests in places such as Estonia and Latvia. As Timothy Searchinger points out, in the Los Angeles Times, the Dutch and the Danes may start phasing out subsidies, but the British plan on giving 10 billion euros by 2027 to the giant Drax power plant, in the North of England, one of the world's largest woodstoves. And much of the wood to stoke that conflagration is actually being shipped from the Southeast United States, where, according to a long investigative piece in The Daily Climate, by Danielle Purifoy, the industrial-scale deforestation -- hold your surprise...is bringing air pollution, noise and reduced biodiversity in majority Black communities...As one North Carolina resident put it, "When I looked at the officer that was choking George Floyd, and he said 'I can't breathe,' this is the same thing that the industries are doing to our communities."

A pair of recent scientific studies in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change make even clearer the utter folly of what we're doing: one, conducted in the Pacific Northwest, by researchers, including Beverly Law's team at the Oregon State University College of Forestry, shows that big trees are superb carbon sinks (three percent of the largest trees contain almost half the forest's carbon); the other, led by the eminent climate scientist William R. Moomaw, compares planting trees with simply preserving existing groves: "growing existing forests intact to their ecological potential -- termed proforestation -- is a more effective, immediate, and low-cost approach that could be mobilized across suitable forests of all types."

It's possible to stop burning things on planet Earth because of our solar system's star, 93 million miles away. The sun's not quite like a campfire -- it's a ball of gas heated by nuclear fusion -- but close enough. And, for at least the next billion years, we can expect it to send the light that activates solar panels, and to heat the earth in ways that drive our winds. Since the large brain originally underwritten by those fire-cooked meals has figured out how to take advantage of that distant force (check out the newest wind turbine from G.E., roughly twice the size of the London Eye Ferris wheel and able to power a town of 12,000 homes), we can, and must, bring the combustion age to a swift end.

