

Waking Up

There is not one elected Republican official, or candidate for office who does not enthusiastically brandish the term "Woke" as a weapon to cynically bash Democratic and Progressive policies. Being "Woke," a term borrowed from Hip Hop means one is "not sleeping" with respect to race and social justice issues in America. While the term has been derided by some Progressives as presumptuous and even self-righteous, undermining our own messaging, its use as a weapon against us has largely gone unanswered. What are we afraid of? The events in Buffalo sadly tell us while racism and White Nationalism continue to spread their vile message with devastating consequences, the Republican Party has yet again hijacked a message with clarity and purpose turning it into a meme of hate. It is without question that they bear a grave responsibility for these heinous acts of violence and the erosion of Democracy in America.

Republican's ruthless efficiency in messaging not only resulted in turning "Liberal" into an expletive for years, they have brazenly claimed ownership of "Freedom" "Patriotism" and "The Flag." Our counter to Republican lies and deception over the years has been tepid at best. Remember "Swift Boat?" Because fairness and decency are the beating heart of our DNA as Democrats, we hesitate to criticize, and are reluctant to respond appropriately when attacked, even questioning our own far too often before we respond to the hatred and lies that barrage us each day. This is one of the fatal flaws of our party, and a clear warning that should we fail to aggressively respond this time not only will we be swept away in the coming election cycles, Democracy itself is on the precipice.

Republicans have become the "Borg" assimilating truth while crafting "alternative facts" that become gospel spread far and wide. Seeing numerous Republican candidates who have embraced the big lie winning their primaries should alarm anyone with even a scintilla of hope for the future of Democracy. Their meticulous, repetitive and disciplined messaging and our continued inability to proactively respond to this menace makes it appear that "Resistance is futile." This alien, mutated Party of Lincoln is ruthlessly employing a scorched earth campaign to vanquish any semblance of the Republic founded by Civic minded Deists who recoiled at the very notion of this being a "Christian" nation. The Founders would be horrified to see America becoming the repository of angry Old Testament sirens of vengeance and punishment. It is astonishing that so many of the unhinged policies Evangelicals dictate today for the Republican Party are inspired by the desire for "Fire and Brimstone" retribution. For Justice Alito to brazenly cite a 13th century misogynist in his ruling striking down Roe V Wade is more than alarming. This clearly indicates that they are unashamed, proudly broadcasting their goals, eyes keenly set on the path to Gilead.

The response to all this is not complicated. Jesus was "Woke" as was Lincoln, FDR, Gandhi, MLK, and so many other champions of Democracy. How often do we see any leader of our party effectively note this as a response to Republican efforts to disparage and discredit us? It is time all of us openly embrace the fact that yes, we are "Awake", and a super majority of Americans are as well. American voters, when polled, support virtually all of our major legislative priorities with huge majorities. Most policies Liberals Progressives and our "Woke" culture advocates are in the scriptures of many faiths, reflecting compassion, a longing for justice, equality and a Gospel of love. One does not have to use this term to be effective and forthright in countering its use by our opponents as a weapon. Our silence is deafening.

The fact that a twice impeached morally bankrupt wannabe tyrant like Donald Trump still commands such loyalty across America, even edging out Biden in hypothetical 2024 polls is a dire warning, not heeded enough, that the very survival of Democracy itself is at stake. What Republicans have effectively done is to convince millions of Americans that having a compromised, vile hateful man such as Trump, and his handpicked sycophants lead us is better than empowering a party that according to them will endanger your daughter in public restrooms, allow hordes of minorities and terrorists across the border, brainwash your white children into believing they are racists and disarm the Police. We have failed to present anything even remotely resembling a counter argument.

Michigan State Senator McMorrow has become a folk hero to millions for elegantly and forcefully responding to the lies Republicans so cravenly employed against her. General Milley fired back with clarity and confidence at Congress trying to slander the military for being too "woke" calling the accusations "offensive." These rare glimmers of hope tell us two things. First, that we can fight back effectively as truth tellers and gain immediate support of our constituents hungry, no, starving for us to show confidence and the strength of our convictions, standing up to liars and the forces aligned against Democracy. Secondly, unfortunately, these are rare events, and we have to ask, where are our spokesmen and women? Who will step up, to fearlessly respond to these pathological liars? Why are we not engaging the services of the many faith leaders who passionately advocate for the genuine alignment of spiritual teachings and public policy every day? There are so many of them who would be an invaluable resource to help counter the falsehoods of the Religious Right who claim the mantel of righteousness, while standing on a foundation of hatred, bigotry and fear of the other.

As polls continue to paint a depressing picture for the mid-term elections, random interviews of men and women on the street when asked, "What is the problem with Democrats?" The most common response is "They have lousy messaging." When will our Party leadership get the memo and actually do something about it?