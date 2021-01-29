 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Time to Take the Mittens Off!

1 comment

From Smirking Chimp

Bernie-Sanders-Mittens-Meme
Bernie-Sanders-Mittens-Meme
(Image by Lou Lea Portfolio)   Details   DMCA

I like as good meme as much as the next person who likes memes, but I have my qualms about the Bernie mitten moment.

For those who have been paying attention to something else, in the days after the Biden/Harris inauguration, a picture of Vermont's Senator Sanders siting masked and in mittens went viral.

Speedily engineered apps enabled anyone to sit Sanders at their protest, on their trampoline or in their favorite painting. Former labor secretary Robert Reich tweeted Sanders Photoshopped into Edward Hopper's gloomy nighttime diner. I'm not sure why.

In the Intercept, Naomi Klein mused about the meaning of the meme: was it lefty longing for the presidency that might have been -- superficial street cred for unity-seeking centrists -- or a defiant display of we-the-people power at a moment of he-the-President consolidation?

I kept remembering what Tony Benn once told me. A long time Labour Party member in the UK, Benn never gave up on the socialist principles of his party's founders. He fought his entire life against the rightward drift into neoliberalism and famously tried, and failed, to become the party leader. On a different ideological landscape, Benn in the UK played a comparable role to the one Bernie plays in the US.

After decades in Parliament, Benn retired in 2001. Opposing wars, standing up for unions, he kept up the protest, but the further he got from power, the more fondly even his enemies began to regard him. Months before his death, I remember him saying, "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they demonize you, and then there's a pause, and then you become a national treasure." He meant it as a warning.

It is not time yet for Bernie Sanders to become a treasure. With over two million people dead from COVID around the world, and hundreds of millions forced into poverty while the richest thrive, we need radical systems change more than ever. It's not just Trump, but also the macho, racist greed and anti-governmentism that he rode in on that needs impeaching.

"If you like the Bernie meme, you're going to love Healthcare For All," tweeted Reich, when he came to his senses.

That's more like it. Like or loathe memes, it's time for Sanders, and more to the point, Sanders-ism, to take its mittens off.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

 

Laura Flanders is the host of "GRIT TV" the new, news and culture discussion program aired daily on Free Speech TV (Dish Network ch. 9415) and online at the popular blog site Firedoglake.com. Flanders also hosts RadioNation, on Air America
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019)
Nice, worthwhile, even valuable piece. But it's a shame we can't just enjoy a little comic relief in the midst of such truly "trying" circumstances.

As even Sigmund Freud once famously said, "Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.", and in this case, maybe a meme is just a meme. Perhaps we really don't need to analyze (and possibly over-analyze), every bleep on the media landscape for deeper clues into the body politick.

Bernie has done more than his share of fighting the good fight for many lifetimes, and has even translated this wonderful bit of silliness into $2 million dollars for charity.

In this one instance, why don't we just give the guy (and the rest of us) a small, much needed break, and let him leave the adorable, little, mittens on...?

Trust me, life goes on.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 29, 2021 at 7:22:17 PM

