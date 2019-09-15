 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/15/19

Time after Time: Rephotography Seamlessly Blends Past and Present

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     (# of views)   No comments, 3 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joan Brunwasser
Become a Fan
  (87 fans)

Tme After Time Rephotography logo
Tme After Time Rephotography logo
(Image by courtesy of Mark Hersch)   Details   DMCA

My guest today is Mark Hersch of Time After Time: Historical American Rephotography.

Mark Hersch
Mark Hersch
(Image by courtesy of Mark Hersch)   Details   DMCA

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome to OpEdNews, Mark. I met you at the recent annual Lake Forest Art Fair on the Square. I'm willing to bet that many if not most of our readers have absolutely no idea what rephotography is. Can you get us started, please?

Mark Hersch: Sure! Rephotography is the process of taking pictures of the same subject at two different points in time. This technique is often used to show a before and after effect, such as satellite photo of a region before and after a flood, or of the polar ice caps 50 years ago and now, to show how they have receded. Pictures like these are typically shown side by side to demonstrate the before and after.

I take rephotography a step further. First I obtain a rare, turn-of-the-century photograph. Then I shoot an identical photograph from the exact same vantage point in the present day. I then blend them together into a single image that reveals parts of the old world and parts of the new.

JB: Can you give us an example, Mark? Pick a photograph and tell us what we're looking at and treat us to the backstory.

MH: I think one of the best examples is in this piece: "State Street South of Lake Street, Chicago". In this image you can clearly see State Street as it looked in 1900 on the right, combined with how it looks today, on the left.

'State Street South of Lake Street, Chicago'
'State Street South of Lake Street, Chicago'
(Image by courtesy of Mark Hersch)   Details   DMCA

What people really find intriguing is being able to compare the image to what the scene looked like in the original photograph taken over a century ago:

Original photo of State Street South of Lake Street, circa 1900
Original photo of State Street South of Lake Street, circa 1900
(Image by courtesy of Mark Hersch)   Details   DMCA

When sourcing images for my Time After Time work, I try to only select historic photographs that have significant period reference points: people in their period dress; horse drawn carriages, electric trolley cars, etc. And this one has them all. Plus, the modern portion of the image on the left shows the iconic Chicago Theater marquee, recognized the world over. All of which I believe is why this is one of the most popular pieces in the entire Time After Time collection.

JB: Cool! Being from Chicago, that one particularly resonates for me. How did you get started with this, Mark? I'm assuming you began with more traditional photography. How did you and your craft evolve?

MH: Yes. Perhaps like many readers here of *ahem* a certain age like me, I started taking pictures on an old Kodak Instamatic camera with four little flashcubes. Remember those? I moved on to Polaroid instant cameras with self-developing film, then to 35mm film cameras, developing my own prints in a darkroom. Nowadays, I shoot with a high resolution Nikon DSLR (Digital Single Lens Reflex) camera.

In addition to photography, I've always had an interest in both history and architecture, so I've pretty much found my passion in an endeavor that checks all the boxes of things I've enjoyed my entire life.

JB: How very lucky you are! What was your first rephotography subject? Why? Did you realize where you could go with it from the start?

MH: It all started in the summer of 2016. I came across this old photograph. There was an inscription that read "Shore Drive, Lincoln Park", and it also contained the date - 1905.


'Shore Drive, Lincoln Park',1905
(Image by courtesy of Mark Hersch)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joan Brunwasser Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Careers"

Pinked & Inked: Post-Mastectomy Tattoos for Healing (Article) (# of views) 03/08/2018
Israeli Version of "This American Life" Is Ready for Prime Time (Article) (# of views) 10/03/2017
More than Meets the Eye: the Mind-Eye Connection (Article) (# of views) 06/07/2017
View All 60 Articles in "Careers"
Total Views for the Series: 97307   

Series: "Creativity"

"The Music Man" Delivers! (Article) (# of views) 07/11/2019
Pinked & Inked: Post-Mastectomy Tattoos for Healing (Article) (# of views) 03/08/2018
More than Meets the Eye: the Mind-Eye Connection (Article) (# of views) 06/07/2017
View All 29 Articles in "Creativity"
Total Views for the Series: 46244   

Series: "the Arts"

"The Music Man" Delivers! (Article) (# of views) 07/11/2019
Portrait of an Artist as an American Teen (Article) (# of views) 02/08/2019
Prison Break: Inmate Escapes Through Art (Article) (# of views) 01/27/2019
View All 43 Articles in "the Arts"
Total Views for the Series: 75554   

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Interview with Dr. Margaret Flowers, Arrested Tuesday at Senate Roundtable on Health Care

Renowned Stanford Psychologist Carol Dweck on "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success"

Howard Zinn on "The People Speak," the Supreme Court and Haiti

Snopes confirms danger of Straight Ticket Voting (STV)

Fed Up With Corporate Tax Dodgers? Check Out PayUpNow.org!

Literary Agent Shares Trade Secrets With New Writers

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 