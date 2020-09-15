 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/15/20

Three Years is All That's Left of Social Security if Trump is Re-Elected

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Social Security
Social Security
(Image by Flickr)   Details   DMCA

Civil unrest, an unmitigated pandemic, white supremacist fascists marching in the streets, an ailing economy, worsening income inequality, lies, and voter suppression.

This is Donald Trump's America.

If he is re-elected to a second term, these will increase until our republic is rendered unrecognizable.

But these are the more visible, newsworthy manifestations of the mess Trump and complicit Senate republicans have made of America.

Two other less salacious areas Americans need to be aware of as they cast their votes are Trump's impact on the federal judiciary, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and Social Security, which Trump is intent on eliminating within the next three years.

Yes, three years.

Last week, Chief Actuary Stephen Goss stated in a letter to Congress that under Trump's proposal to eliminate the payroll tax, with "no other changes to current law", the Social Security trust fund "would become permanently depleted by the middle of calendar year 2023"; the disability fund "would become permanently depleted in about the middle of calendar year 2021, with no ability to pay DI [disability insurance] benefits thereafter".

Last month, Trump signed a memorandum suspending payroll taxes, which are, according to Investopedia:

"...A tax withheld from an employee's salary by an employer who remits it to the government on their behalf. The tax is based on wages, salaries, and tips paid to employees. Payroll taxes are deducted directly from the employee's earnings and paid directly to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by the employer. In the United States, payroll taxes are divided into three main categories: Federal income, Medicare, and Social Security. The government also collects money for federal unemployment programs."

Those three main categories--federal income, Medicare, and Social Security--are crucial.

Although imperfect, and the victims of forty years of libertarian incursion, these are social-safety nets into which we pay so they are there when we eventually need them.

Funding them through payroll relieves Congress from having to negotiate their appropriation each year.

Social Security is essentially "old-age insurance" created from the ashes of the republican Great Depression of 1929, one of Franklin Roosevelt's most enduring New Deal initiatives.

But it isn't just for senior citizens.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) provides 8.9 million disabled workers with benefits.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 