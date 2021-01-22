 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

This is Not a Game

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 75660
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan

Three Within
Three Within
(Image by docoverachiever)   Details   DMCA
Well, we have put this off as long as we could. We have been playing this deadly game of "King of the Hill", keeping score with wealth, power, and position; weapons, and wars. While we have been distracted with our games, life continues to be dynamic, changing in response to the realities with which it is presented, and we have continued to present it with unsustainable realities for decades.

The bill is overdue, and the mortgage is being called in now!

Our indulgence has created a planetary reality that is unsustainable and threatens our survival as a human species. A childish pretense that we can live in a reality of our choosing, changes nothing; only puts off our action till it becomes too little too late.

Our indifference to the health of ordinary people has left us with only ineffective tools and structures to deal with a deadly pandemic.

Our willingness to make excuses for the abuses of white power threatens to destroy our democracy.

Life is not a game, certainly not one we control. We can pretend to keep score with money, or property, or power or armies. But all of that has been stopped in its tracks by the pandemic and if we do not come to our senses and see that only adult solutions have any hope of saving humankind, we are not likely to succeed. We are all in this together.

Life and reality have their own rules which are dynamic and are not of our making. Remember that we live in a universe filled with dark matter and dark energy that account for over 90% of the universe providing both the structure and energy for the existence of the universe, the earth, and our own beings. All our knowledge accounts for about 5% of this reality. That alone should remind us to be humble in the face of life and reality. It should remind us that all human explanations, all ideologies and even all religions are limited to this sliver of human knowledge and insight and are tentative best guesses. All these things are helpful but humanly limited; they do provide some possible suggestions but certainly not ultimate answers or solutions.

We are simply left to try to find out how to survive within that framework of the existing reality. We are given guidance by attending to the realities that surround us in nature and in our lives. They will provide a guidance if we have the humility to follow them. As we get into more abstract explanations of how life works, we tread on thinner ice. The threat to our humanity is the temptation of hubris, the pretense that our limited knowledge is greater than it is, and we can proceed, godlike, to an imagined future. We are simply a part of some great web of life that we partially understand but which provides us guidance of how to survive within that framework. We found the uses of fire long before we understood the science of it.

Much of life is just a journey, one step at a time, and one day at a time, with faith in a future we only partially control. We can proceed, knowing full well that we will have to continue to review and adjust as the realities of life change and grow and we also do.

No matter how we might think about life, there is something sacred and unknowable about it, and that is OK, we must have a basic faith in it and honor it.

The judges, referees and arbiters are outside of human control. The scoring is about survival.

It is time for a kind of redemption of the human spirit, acknowledging our vulnerability but realizing that we are a part of some grander purpose in the universe, that we are each a piece of some universal puzzle which none of us understand. It is a time for cooperation, willingly sharing whatever resources we may have, accepting our differences and realizing that only a unified effort can hope to deal with the obstacles we face.

We need to put aside our differences and our childish desire for competition. We need to work together, accepting that the whole range of human characteristics exist in every age group, every region, every nation, race, nationality, religion, ideology, lifestyle, and gender, and none is superior or has cornered the market on honor, goodness, or morality. We need to accept the help of everyone who is concerned about the current realities, a veritable coalition of the willing.

Life is not some game and it never was. As adults accepting the present realities and challenges, it is clear how we must proceed while having faith in the human spirit to guide us to our sustainable place in the web of life on this planet and trusting the universe not to forsake us if we do.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Climate Reality Project Advocate, author, writer, video blogger and retired educator and empowerment consultant. I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future..

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Hostile Takeover of America

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Working America

Self-Determination and Democracy

Political Choices-Election 2020

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Author 75660
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 33 articles, 37 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

A look into the workings of a reality we can only partially understand, much less control, and how to proceed given that reality.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 22, 2021 at 9:07:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 