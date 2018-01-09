Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! 1 Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

This School District's Stakeholders Are Not Reading From An Open Book

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -
"Access to information concerning the conduct of the people's business is a fundamental and necessary right of every person in this state"

- California Government Code


(Image by LAUSD)   Permission   Details   DMCA
When Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Superintendent Michelle King first disappeared from the halls of the Beaudry Building "some insiders said she injured herself in an accident while on vacation with her family." In October, "a district spokeswoman downplayed the effect of the medical issue" saying that she would return the following Monday, but that did not happen and the medical leave was made indefinite. A District spokesman then announced that "the superintendent planned to return January 22." This was proven incorrect when four months into her leave King announced that she will not "return to her position and plans to retire later this year". She "also ended months of speculation by announcing the condition that prompted her medical leave: she has been receiving treatment for cancer."

Under ordinary circumstances, the fact that King's health issues were kept from the public would have little consequence to the stakeholders of the District. However, the ongoing legal battle faced by Board Member Ref Rodriguez has removed the resemblance of any type of normalcy from the LAUSD. If the common assumption holds that Rodriguez will eventually be forced to leave his office, the timing of his departure now holds real meaning to how the District will be led. If he manages to hold on through the selection of a new Superintendent, the majority bought and paid for by the charter lobby can force the selection of a Superintendent in the mold of John Deasy, or perhaps given the funds donated by the former Superintendent, perhaps Deasy himself. If Rodriguez is forced from office before the selection is made, the Board will be evenly split and forced to find a consensus candidate. In either case, the residents of District Five have been robbed of the opportunity to be represented in this decision by a leader selected in an election not tainted by alleged fraud.

- Advertisement -

This situation could have been avoided if Rodriguez had resigned at the time of his indictment. Instead, his allies on the Board urged him "to take a leave of absence from the Board." If they took this action knowing that King's health situation was worse than was being reported, then they clearly violated the spirit of openness and removed any opportunity for a special election to be held before the process for choosing a new Superintendent begins.

Unfortunately, the past actions of the District suggest that openness is not a priority in their operations. As an example, a request that they provide a "report to [the LAUSD School] Board that was generated by [Charter School Division employee] Alex Gomez...as referenced in [an] email from Alex Gomez to [Granada Hills Charter High School's Executive Director,] Brian Bauer" was denied on the basis that "'Board Informatives,' are confidential communications subject to the Deliberative Process Privilege exemption pursuant to Gov. Code 6255". This was a peculiar claim given the fact that no publicly noticed deliberations have ever been scheduled regarding this subject.

The issuance of this informative was a direct result of my public comment before the Board on June 13, 2017, detailing the ways that Granada Hills Charter High School's enrollment practices violate their charter. While that incarnation of the Board showed an interest in ensuring that oversight was being provided, the takeover of the Board by charter supporters has ensured that the issue has not received a public hearing and that the facts in the informative remain out of view of the public with the excuse that they are "inextricably intertwined with the deliberative material." It is important to note that the confidentiality claimed by the District is not mandated by law, but given as an option in cases of actual deliberation. Therefore, a government entity interested in complying with the spirit of the law could choose to release the entire document. The LAUSD has chosen a different path and once again kept its stakeholders in the dark.

- Advertisement -

____________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate, elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Conman-In-Chief and His Unshakable Fans

Separate and Unequal: The NAACP Report on Public Education

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Moving Past 100 Days: The Lies Continue

Indivisible?

The Dark Knight - A Congressman Votes Against the Interests of His Constituents

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 