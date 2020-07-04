This Charter School Did Not Protect its Payroll

"Study Center tutor helping hundreds of kids pass classes and graduate from Pali during e-learning, especially the students who can't afford private tutoring and especially students with special needs and difficult economic circumstances."

- Public comment before Palisades board votes to eliminate the position

With unemployment rates reaching levels unseen since the Great Depression due to the problems caused by the failed response to COVID-19, every dollar from the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) should be going towards helping small businesses survive. Unfortunately, the charter-school industry found a way to double-dip into the government trough to supplement the money they are diverting from public schools with funds from this program.

Despite acknowledging that they could be taking money away from small businesses that needed it to survive the crisis, the governing board of Palisades Charter High School voted last month to accept a $4.606-million-dollar loan from the PPP. They admitted at the time that they did not have an immediate need for the money and they failed to articulate a plan to spend the money or to pay it back. They simply felt that it was important to "get the money while the getting's good". Discussion of the moral and financial costs of receiving this money was swept aside.



In justifying the cuts, the school's Director of Human Resources, Amy Nguyen, implied that the positions were not needed even when students return to the campus. She stated that "we don't need [the tech] position" as other techs could do those jobs. Since libraries have changed in the past decade, they "don't need a full-time classified person... in the library" and office assistants could do the job in their free time. The job responsibilities of the others who were let go could be "fulfilled by other people who need additional work".

If Nguyen's statements are true, then one has to wonder why it took a pandemic to motivate the board to take action. The governing board is supposed to be stewards of the public money that is provided to their school. If they are keeping positions filled that are not needed, then they are failing at their jobs.

Palisades' acceptance of PPP funds and the lack of accountability for how these funds will be spent provides further proof that charter schools are not public schools. Instead, their actions prove that they are businesses that get their income from public funding. The public must hold them accountable to ensure that this money is spent appropriately on the children that they are supposed to serve.