Things to Enjoy Before the Revolution Hits



Interchange

The supermarket shelves hold smoked ham yummy,

Sweet and juicy and no prob' for your tummy,

Since Food and Drug sharp controls whence it came,

And make sure the pigs's lives are all fun and game,

That their feed is balanced with garlic and clove:

Those tight rules and regs are a true treasure trove.

.

We'll miss these, you know, when they're no longer here,

Also smooth streets and microbe-free beer,

Traffic lights that keep drivers from tearing out hair

Of the schmucks that otherwise cross without care,

And schools that turn savages into taxpayers,

Between grunt and Mozart adding some layers.

.

We'll smile about the niceties of LGBT,

Feisty non-binaries that be or not be,

Parsing pros and cons of cool revenge sex,

Or how to organize the kids with your ex,

Or deal with your cousin, that lazy crumb-bum,

Which beats puzzling where your next meal will come from.

.

All these we'll miss when society's ahoo,

Through war or the chaos of Revolution Two,

Though which one'll come first is still hard to know,

And depends on how the old Fates the dice throw,

But one thing's for sure as against every claim:

"Controlling your destiny," that's a fool's game.

.

Yes, our sweet nation with its discontents,

With its dumb talk shows and brash presidents,

Could actually be worse and probably will,

When measured by the grind of history's mill,

So go drop a buck in the beggar's wood bowl,

And enjoy for the moment society's whole.

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages:

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

