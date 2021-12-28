 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/28/21

The situation is dire, but the GOP is fragile

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Don Smith
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

As things stand, there is a good chance that Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in 2022, thanks in large part to gerrymandering and to changes in election laws in Republican states.

One recent poll suggests that up to 2/3rds of Republican voters believe that the 2020 election was stolen, and about 30% of Republicans believe that violence may be needed to fix the injustice. (Source: Newsweek)

Furthermore, the Republicans are laying the groundwork for stealing the presidential election in 2024, as described in The Atlantic, The New York Times and elsewhere.

This leads me to propose the following:

Protecting voting rights and stopping Republicans from winning in 2022 and 2024 trump every other issue, because the GOP is quasi-fascist and if they win, we lose on every other issue.

Consequently, though I care deeply about climate change, income inequality, peace activism, minority rights, LGBT rights, and women's rights, what takes precedence is stopping Republicans and protecting voting rights.

The situation is dire and we need to be selective about expending time and efforts on other priorities. As in a game of chess, we may need to make some painful sacrifices, individually and communally.

For example, though I detest the policies of some hawkish, corporate Democrats, we may need to direct our efforts at holding onto the House rather than challenging said Democrats in primaries. Certainly we shouldn't challenge Democrats in swing districts unless they're particularly horrible.

This next example is trickier. I deeply want Build Back Better to be signed into law, and passing it would help Democrats win in 2022 and 2024. But I think that protecting voting rights is a higher priority. So, if I had to choose between passing Build Back Better and passing bills to protect voting rights (e.g., the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act), I would choose the latter. Ideally, we could pass both.

No matter who wins in 2024, there is likely to be civil unrest, especially if the election is close. The left needs to prepare for that outcome. Thing is ... if progressive activists turn out in large numbers on the streets, they'll be met with large contingents of (armed) right wing activists. It is difficult to see how the country can be saved from disaster.

Rays of hope

Business Insider reports that Fringe factions of MAGA world are imploding after Trump publicly advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine. Donald Trump was booed during a speech because he asked the audience to vaccinate. Conspiracy theorist and InfoWars talk-show host Alex Jones and the recently subpoenaed "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander have both condemned Trump's stance.

Likewise, Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are cooperating with Democrats to hold Trump accountable, via the House committee investigating the Jan 6 insurrection. The Atlantic had an article about anti-Trump Republicans who feel beleaguered but also say that in secret many Republicans wish that Trump would go away.

Even McConnell and Trump are quarreling. 'Doesn't Have a Clue': Trump Calls on Mitch McConnell to Resign as Senate Minority Leader

Thus, there's a possibility that the GOP can be splintered.

The Jan 6 committee may find a smoking gun that will doom Trump. The Attorney General of New York's investigation of Trump is progressing, leading Trump to sue to stop it.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Don Smith Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, activist, writer, and programmer. My op-ed pieces have appeared in the Seattle Times, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and elsewhere. See http://WALiberals.org and http://ProgressiveMemes.org for my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The myth that the Dems are as bad as the Repugs

Why Abortion Isn't Murder

Don't buy from Fox News advertisers: Progressive, Capital One, Applebees, IHOP, Match.com, Angie's List, Home Advi

Why Dems should be furious at Obama

Image essay about blood soaked NRA

Government is like a computer's operating system: a response to libertarians

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor
(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 21 fans, 152 articles, 625 quicklinks, 2042 comments, 45 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I think the root causes of our dilemma are: (1) money in politics, (2) our un-democratic system of government, especially the Senate, and (3) the powerful right wing media infrastructure that has managed to brainwash tens of millions of Americans.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021 at 10:54:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 