The rose, the fire and the fools (poem)



Photomarathon 5: Burning rose

Anyone who thinks that China

Threatens the United States

Is a godamn fool.

I live in a land

Of dangerous idiots

Who think they can win

A nuclear war

If they start it. I'm right.

And you know something

About me? It's that

I am afraid of my own country.

Not China, not death,

Not climate change or

Russia or terrorists,

I'm afraid of us.

I wake up afraid

Of us. I lie awake afraid

Of us, I walk in the forest

Afraid that we

Will start counting down

10, 9, 8, 7. . . .

Good old us. Good old

Dyed-in-the-wool, true blue

Red, white and clueless.

Coxcomb, fighting fish

Red-blooded, fire-engine-red us.

Flare-in-the-burning-sky red,

Flaming-sunset-red us.

Red-as-a-rose-thrown-into-the-fire

For-no-reason us. Except that

We have the rose,

We have the fire

And we have the fools.