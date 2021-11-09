The rose, the fire and the fools (poem)

Photomarathon 5: Burning rose
Anyone who thinks that China
Threatens the United States
Is a godamn fool.
I live in a land
Of dangerous idiots
Who think they can win
A nuclear war
If they start it. I'm right.
And you know something
About me? It's that
I am afraid of my own country.
Not China, not death,
Not climate change or
Russia or terrorists,
I'm afraid of us.
I wake up afraid
Of us. I lie awake afraid
Of us, I walk in the forest
Afraid that we
Will start counting down
10, 9, 8, 7. . . .
Good old us. Good old
Dyed-in-the-wool, true blue
Red, white and clueless.
Coxcomb, fighting fish
Red-blooded, fire-engine-red us.
Flare-in-the-burning-sky red,
Flaming-sunset-red us.
Red-as-a-rose-thrown-into-the-fire
For-no-reason us. Except that
We have the rose,
We have the fire
And we have the fools.