The quintessential Trump indictment, the tawdry one

By Bob Gaydos

Perfect. Poetic. The dotard was hoist on his own, uh, petard.

With all the many sins and crimes alleged about Donald Trump, ranging from attempting to steal an election, stealing classified documents, actually stealing an election, obstruction of justice, attempted extortion of a foreign leader, inciting a riot and attempting a coup, the one that finally gets him fingerprinted involves paying a porn star hush money so she wouldn't spill the beans about his having sex with her just four months after his third wife, Melania, had given birth to their son, Barron, and seeing the porn star several more times.

That one. The tawdry one. The basic, dumb Donald Trump one.

Perfect.

Don't get me wrong, the other stuff is serious. But Trump appears to be constitutionally oblivious to the magnitude of those other crimes. He has displayed no concept of loyalty, patriotism, honor, duty or responsibility, except as others apply those moral concepts towards him. Honesty is a foreign concept.

But getting arrested because a porn star tried to shake him down and he had his lawyer pay her off to keep her mouth shut so he could steal an election and get to live in the White House? That's a made-for-TV movie. That, Trump gets. It's his entire life in a mini-series. Sex. Betrayal. Borrowed money. Lies. It suits him like a tabloid headline.

Even the, umm, adult film star, Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), recognizes the difference between her case and the handful of other investigations involving Trump.

"It's vindication," she said in a recent interview. "But it's bittersweet. He's done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before."

The vindication she claims may refer to her allegation that Trump promised to get her a spot on his hit TV show, "The Apprentice," because she was "amazing," and, in true Trump fashion, never delivered.

Also to the fact that Trump's buddy, David Pecker, publisher of The National Enquirer, paid her for her story on Trump and then killed it as a favor to Trump. And that Trump also denies the affair.

The squashed story and the payoff to Daniels by then Trump lawyer Michael Cohen were intended to keep the story from hurting Trump's campaign for president in 2016, and are the basis for the case against Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. A campaign finance violation.

Cohen served a term in the Federal Correctional Facility in Otisville after pleading guilty for his part in the payoff. He's a key witness against Trump in this case.

The other grand jury investigations into more serious allegations against Trump, ironically, seem to have more direct lines to proving his guilt than Bragg's, which is considered to be a difficult case to prove in court.

But Bragg's is the first and that makes it important as well as historic. It may well motivate other prosecutors who now don't need to worry about being the first to bring charges against a former president.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).