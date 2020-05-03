The greater pandemic



The Earth is our beloved grandmother

Lying mortally ill in a nursing home

(Did you think that she was my grandmother?

For surely I thought she was yours)

Or is she in a hospital ICU?

I'm telling you we have lost her

She is everyone's Grandmother

Struggling to breathe

When Covid-19 slowed us down

(Her eyes sometimes fluttering in REM)

She slipped in and out of feverish dreams

Sometimes she even smiled in her sleep

Is it possible that she was reliving times

When the air was clean

Wilderness prevailed

Her deserts and her mountains

Flourished in their own way unmolested

Back when there were no jet trails in her eyes

Her rivers clean lakes clear

Her breezes carried the scent of blossoms

To where blue snow was hiding

In deep glistening crevasses

Was she lovingly

Admiring the perfect impressions

Of raccoon's tiny hands

In the dark mud by the stream

She began to improve

She opened her eyes

She looked around for February

But February was gone

She asked out loud

Is March here?

But March was never there

April are you here?

She asked feebly for the nurse

To open the window