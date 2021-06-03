 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

It is a radioactive farce that we are all losing

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 520265
Message Terra Lowe

When the reactors pop in Florida this fall, all bets are off. There is enough awareness on the right and left about Fukushima, that it will be a galvanising event as Fukushima was in Germany, Taiwan, Vietnam, and China and even South Korea, to a certain extent. Russia and the Ukraine are very close again to major nuclear catastrophe. especially with the dangerous magox fuel they use. The Chinese and Taiwan rose up against nuclear. So did the Vietnamese and Germans. Japan is a pathetic hull of a country. So is the Ukraine. There could very well be a major nuclear catastrophe in the UK, France, the Ukraine, Russia and the uSA.

Shoddy old reactors ready to blow, in the face of major climate change. Trump made no effort to stabilize any of the old, 50-year-old, 40yo and 30 yo reactors in the USA. He made many worse. It will be a time of great reckoning. Many Republicans and fascists are like Stephen Paddock who.murdered 64 and wounded 411 on a day, when the sky rained bullets in Vegas. They love nuclear reactors and nuclear bombs. A death cult, that simply want to, screw over the world. They have demonstrated that through the 1- 6 fail.

If trump would have stayed in power, he was so reckless, that he would have used a tactical nuke on / Iran, by august. We would all be dead by september. There would have likely been a few nuclear catastrophes around that time. The world cannot bear much more nuclear burden. A few meltdowns, fuel-fires and or major reactor explosions will be an extinction event. There will be, no place for even the billionaires to hide. The oligarchy saw this and intervened for Biden. The survivalist-fascists and racists are simply, insane Mad-dogs, that want to bring about apocalypse, sooner than later.

It's ironic that Trump is holed up in the state with the most vulnerable nuclear reactors and most hurricanes. They are old and unstable and have been damaged by so many hurricanes in Florida, in the past, they will go this time. I say biden should make rahm emmanuel ambassador to Japan. He should send him to radioactive hellhole, Japan, to die of radiation poisoning. He let the cops murder people in Chicago.

It's all a deadly radioactive farce, that we are all losing. Many cops and military will be so ill from Radionuclide and pollution exposure soon, in substantial numbers, it will be apparent. Cops and many others, will do not able to do much.

Military people have been exposed to uranium, munitions. Most cops were in the military. Many cops were on nuclear ships nuke, nuke subs. They were all exposed to depleted uranium and were on depleted uranium shooting ranges and, in the middle East. There is so much radionuclide waste in city air, city dumps, fire smoke, exhaust gasses, food , water, that major population sizes will be getting debilitating illness directly in 3 to 5 years.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Terra Lowe Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a 55 year old scientist. I am concerned about the state of the planet. No leadership

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Decent into more madness

Death Maybe Your Santa Claus But, Pyrophoricity is The Burning Deliverance

Something is terribly wrong

Bipartisan Panopticon

Bipartisan Panopticon part 2

The awful American healthcare system.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 