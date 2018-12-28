 
 
The Zeller-Nikolov climate discovery may turn the world upside down.

By Christopher Calder

The planet Venus
(Image by NASA)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Nature created the fundamental mathematical relationship now known as E=mc2. A mathematical finding, if proven valid, is a real phenomenon; as real as finding a diamond in a river bed. Nature creates fundamental mathematical relationships; humans only discover them.

The straightforward and crystal-clear mathematical discovery by Dr. Karl Zeller and Dr. Ned Nikolov has many enemies. If their finding is proven accurate, it could bankrupt the wind and solar industries and put heavy pressure on politicians to end biofuel mandates. It would embarrass most politicians and almost all climate scientists, even those who believe carbon dioxide has no significant effect on Earth temperatures.

The Zeller-Nikolov climate finding uses official NASA data to quantify the average temperatures of the hard-surfaced satellite bodies orbiting our Sun. The formula is not applicable to the gas planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Zeller and Nikolov claim to be able to determine the long-term average temperature of Venus, Earth, Mars, Titan (a moon of Saturn), and Triton (a moon of Neptune) by using just two informational values: their distance from the Sun and their atmospheric pressure.

Zeller and Nikolov have found that the gaseous composition of atmospheres is immaterial to determining long-term average temperatures. For example, the atmosphere of Venus is composed of 96.5% carbon dioxide, while Earth's atmosphere contains only .04% carbon dioxide, yet those vast differences are irrelevant to the mathematical calculations required to determine average temperatures. This mathematical proof tells us that even though Venus has 2,412 times more carbon dioxide than Earth measured as a percentage of its atmosphere, that CO2 has no measurable effects on its average long-term temperature. Zeller and Nikolov claim that carbon dioxide and all the other atmospheric gases only contribute to temperature by their physical mass and resultant atmospheric pressure. They point out that their predictions for planets and moons are accurate to within one degree Celsius, a confidence-inspiring finding so precise that coincidence can reasonably be ruled out.

The Zeller-Nikolov discovery means that Earth's atmosphere keeps us warm via gas-compression heating under the weight of Earth's approximately 300-mile-thick atmosphere, not by the greenhouse effect. An actual greenhouse has a glass wall enclosing it. Earth has no enclosure and is open to space, so the two scientists suggest that the term "greenhouse effect" be replaced by "atmospheric thermal enhancement." Heat is created by compressing atmospheric gases through the pull of gravity. Similarly, in a diesel engine a piston is used to compress gases to generate enough heat to eliminate the need for a spark plug. The tremendous gravitational pull on the enormous mass of Earth's atmosphere combined with solar radiation warms our planet just enough to allow carbon-based life forms to flourish.

If carbon dioxide was the powerful greenhouse gas alarmists claim it to be, the calculations for Venus would have to be dramatically different than the calculations for Earth, but they are the same. This tells us that CO2 has no measurable direct effect on planetary temperature, which makes perfect sense as the Earth has experienced severe ice ages when atmospheric CO2 levels were many times higher than they are today.

The carbon dioxide-driven greenhouse gas theory Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius first proposed in 1896 has never been proven valid by empirical testing. Svante's ideas sounded plausible, so people accepted them without proof. More recently, American politicians literally ordered the IPCC to burn through enormous amounts of taxpayer dollars concocting wild and fanciful computer-model projections based on Svante's assumptions. As the old computer-programming saying goes, "garbage in, garbage out" (GIGO).

All of the IPCC's doomsday climate predictions have failed to materialize despite our heavily biased media's best efforts to distort and exaggerate. Ordinary summer heat waves and winter storm activity has been falsely portrayed as precursors to the end of the world, which will certainly come unless we elect more Democrats. Climate gurus keep pushing the date of catastrophe into the future because the global doom they keep predicting never arrives. What has arrived are ordinary and expected minor fluctuations in Earth's climate that have been going on since Earth was formed. Ask yourself, when did the Earth have a climate that was more pleasant and beneficial to mankind than the climate we have today? The honest answer is simply never.

Despite multiple technical reviews by scientists around the world, no one has found error in Zeller and Nikolov's mathematical formulas and specific computations. Objections raised against their discovery are largely that it does not fit accepted climate theories that are professionally and politically popular. Climate science has become an Orwellian tool of political power and an enormous money-making profession for scientists, professors, universities, state and federal government employees, and a thousand and one green-scam businesses. Just think of all the billions of dollars being spent on "global warming" and the mandated false remedies. No doom equals no costly remedies and no profits for those selling fear.

Real scientists know that you cannot control the weather with windmills and solar panels any more than you can control the weather with bowling balls and statues of dead politicians, yet the costly and impractical renewable-energy fad continues. Crony capitalists and ambitious but scientifically naive politicians from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to Beto O'Rourke, to billionaire Michael Bloomberg want taxpayers to spend trillions of dollars on energy schemes that have already raised the cost of food and energy all over the world. This has harmed the world's poor far more than the wealthy, the very opposite of what liberals are supposed to stand for. Now they want us to dramatically escalate our war against the carbon atom, the very element all our food and our own bodies are made of. Carbon creatures fighting carbon; human events rarely get more twisted and surreal than this.

4-minute YouTube interview with Dr. Karl Zeller

21-minute YouTube Nikolov presentation

PAPER 1 New Insights on the Physical Nature of the Atmospheric Greenhouse Effect Deduced from an Empirical Planetary Temperature Model

PAPER 2 Unified Theory of Climate - Expanding the Concept of Atmospheric Greenhouse Effect Using Thermodynamic Principles: Implications for Predicting Future Climate Change

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Christopher Calder is an advocate for world food supply security with no financial interest in any energy related business.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Christopher Calder

Science without the scientific method and a questioning mind is not real science. You cannot fight global warming religious fervor with provable facts because the whole point of all religion is to valiantly go beyond the realm of facts to achieve a higher spiritual goal. Just remember the hymn, "Onward Christian soldiers, marching as to war." How can you argue with that?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 28, 2018 at 3:27:54 AM

j dial

Unless you're easily swayed by arguments promising that dumping fossil fuels into the atmosphere will have no important lasting effect on the earth's climate, I would suggest you do a little investigating of the Zeller-Nikolov claims yourself. Here are a couple of sources: http://greenerblog.blogspot.com/2018/11/why-nikolov-and-zeller-are-wrong.html; https://philosophynow.org/issues/104/Climate_Science_and_Falsifiability


Incidentally, in 2018 Beto O'Rourke received more donations from the oil and gas industry than any other congressperson but Ted Cruz.


Submitted on Friday, Dec 28, 2018 at 3:36:17 AM

Christopher Calder

Beto O'Rourke has jumped on the anti-carbon bandwagon, but it is all hypocrisy. Look how much fossil fuels Al Gore and his disciple, Leonardo DiCaprio, use. Leo has his own 450 foot fossil fuel powered yacht. Gore has two giant mansions and jets around the world all the time. They are both energy hogs and buying carbon credits is just a scam. It's like the old Catholic Church selling indulgences. Climate change is a new age religion, not a belief founded in fact. Watch these videos and see a more sane and honest view. ewable.50webs.com/Video-Tutorial.html

Submitted on Friday, Dec 28, 2018 at 4:26:36 AM

