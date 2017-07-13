Refresh  

The West is responsible for a modern-day Holocaust

By       Message Mark Taliano     Permalink
From flickr.com: Condoleezza Rice
Condoleezza Rice
(Image by NewsHour)

The "liberation" of Mosul, Iraq, needs to be understood within a context of historical and present-day facts.

The first fact is that the West is committing a holocaust in Iraq which began well in advance of the illegal Anglo-American invasion in 2003.

Dr. Gideon Polya explains that

"(h)olocaust is the destruction of a large number of people and 9 million Iraqi deaths from Anglo-American violence or violently-imposed deprivation certainly constitutes an Iraqi Holocaust."[1]

The second fact is that the terrorists occupying Mosul, Iraq (and Syria) are the West's strategic assets/proxies. They help to commit and perpetuate the holocaust.

The end result, therefore, is not the liberation of Mosul, but rather the destruction of Mosul for the perceived benefit of criminal, genocidal, imperial warmongers who hide their crimes beneath the Big Lies of the "War on Terror" and "Humanitarian Invasions".

The warmongers successfully de-populated and destroyed Iraq's second largest city. The terrorists (the supposed enemies) -- all armed and supported by the West [2]--and the terror bombing [3], including the use of illegal, weaponized white phosphorus munitions, and carpet bombing -- achieved their criminal objectives.

The Western-imposed warfare murdered countless civilians and displaced over 800,000 people [4].

The big picture is chaos and destruction, and genocide. Iraq is being partitioned and destroyed. "Creative Chaos" [5], a term coined by neo-con Condoleezza Rice equals holocaust and genocide.

This is the evidence-based reality.

Notes

[1] Dr. Gideon Polya, "An Iraqi Holocaust, 2.7 Million Iraqi Dead From Violence Or War-imposed Deprivation." "ICH", March 27, 2015, (http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article41378.htm) Accessed July 09, 2017.

[2] DilyanaGaytandzhieva, "350 diplomatic flights carry weapons for terroristsAzerbaijan's Silk Way Airlines transports weapons with diplomatic clearance for Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Congo." July 2, 2017, (https://trud.bg/350-diplomatic-flights-carry-weapons-for-terrorists/) Accessed July 11, 2017.

[3] Stephan Lendman, "Mosul Raped and Destroyed, Not Liberated." Global Research, July 1, 2017, (http://www.globalresearch.ca/mosul-raped-and-destroyed-not-liberated/5597026) Accessed July 11, 2017.

[4] Report from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, "Iraq Situation: UNHCR Flash Update -- 9 July 2017." July 9, 2017, (http://reliefweb.int/report/iraq/iraq-situation-unhcr-flash-update-9-july-2017) Accessed July 11, 2017.

[5] Mark Taliano, "Creative Chaos" and the War Against Humanity. US-NATO Supports ISIS." Global Research, May 29, 2017, (http://www.globalresearch.ca/creative-chaos-and-the-war-against-humanity-us-nato-supports-isis/5592499) Accessed July 11, 2017.

 

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist


Mark Taliano

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 7 fans, 79 articles, 211 comments


