 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Voters Have Spoken (Again). Is the LAUSD Listening?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

LAUSD Board District 5's Empty Seat
LAUSD Board District 5's Empty Seat
(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
It has been 297 days since Ref Rodriguez pleaded guilty to felony charges and was forced from the Board District 5 seat. During this time, students in Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board District 5 have had no representation. Considering the fact that their former board member's crimes were directly related to his election, these constituents have not been represented fairly since the day that Rodriguez took office.

During the time that the LAUSD Board District 5 has sat empty:

Last August, Board Member Scott Schmerelson offered a resolution that would have given these constituents representation by appointing former LAUSD Board Member, city councilperson and California Assemblymember Jackie Goldberg, to the seat until an election could be held. However, after a meeting poisoned by bigotry, the Board Members backed by the charter industry sided with Board Member Richard Vladovic and voted to leave one-seventh of the District's stakeholders unrepresented.

While Goldberg had promised not to run in the special election if she had been appointed at the August Board Meeting, the "No" vote by Melvoin, Monica Garcia, Kelly Gonez, and Vladovic meant she was free to declare her candidacy. In the primary that was held in March, Goldberg won 48.18% of the vote. However, since no candidate took over 50%, a runoff was held yesterday. In preliminary results, Goldberg won 71.62% of the vote. Less than three hours after the polls closed, her opponent, Heather Repenning, called Goldberg to concede the election

- Advertisement -

The students of Board District 5 should not have to wait any longer to be represented. While it will take around 30 days for the clerk's office to certify the results of the election, Goldberg needs to fill the empty Board District 5 seat immediately. At the first opportunity, the LAUSD Board needs to reconsider Schmerelson's August resolution they originally rejected and appoint Ms. Goldberg to the board temporarily until the election is finalized.

The constituents of Board District 5 have been unrepresented for long enough. They overwhelmingly chose Jackie Goldberg as Ref Rodriguez' successor, and it's now time for every LAUSD board member to accept the outcome and respond accordingly. The voters' will should be immediately recognized with Goldberg taking her place on the board.


(Image by Los Angeles County Registrar)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate, elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 