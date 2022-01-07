|
The United States is indifferent to Baltics [Military spending in 2022]
Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
|
Kauno Technologijos Universitetas | KTU UAB "Informacinių Technologijų Organizacija" Informacinių technologijų padalinio vadovas
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
Big military budget is a pain in the neck for Lithuanians
More American Special Operations Forces in the Baltics
China and India are on the verge of war
NATO military spending: Baltic States are at the top
Lithuania increases military capabilities
Lithuania to built new barracks for Americans
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?