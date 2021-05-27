The Ugly Truth: Republicans Want More Poverty & Crime

From Hartmann Report
And you can bet your bottom dollar they'll continue complaining about the crime that they've created, particularly in the election ads they'll start running next year
The Republican Party is running a huge scam right now, similar to the one they ran in 1992 when President George HW Bush was setting up phony cocaine busts across the street from the White House and running his infamous Willie Horton ad.
Here's the essential formula:
Increase levels of inequality in the country to the point where poverty and homelessness are a crisis.
Do this with huge, trillion-dollar tax cuts for rich people so they get massively richer, while gutting social-safety-net programs and supports for working class people like unions.
Poverty and homelessness increase which produces an increase in crime, and that freaks out middle-class people -- the majority of voters.
Then build your political identity and campaign around being "tough on crime" while completely ignoring the fact that the poverty you helped create is largely responsible for much of that crime.
Blame the poverty-driven crime, instead, on "welfare" programs Democrats have put into place to try to soften the blow of the poverty caused by Republican policies.
Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program