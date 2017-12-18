

By Hamma Mirwaisi

President Donald Trump failed policies in the 'Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG)' region are driving Kurdish people to starvation.

Kurdish people are hopeless because the US Governments are supporting thieves and corrupt officials of Barzani and Talabani mafia forces in the KRG region.

The Ex-governor of Kirkuk Dr. Najmiddin Karim is the holder of the double citizen of the US and Iraq. Kurdish people are accusing him to be involved in the oil deals corruption with the Qubad Talabani son of late Iraqi ex-President Jalal Talabani and Massoud Barzani former President of KRG. But the US is protecting him now after he returns from Kirkuk-Iraq.

There are many ex-American officials involvement with Barzani and Talabani Mafia and corrupt Governments of KRG.

General H. R. McMaster the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, commonly referred to as the National Security Advisor announced recently that the US Governments are protecting Kurds of Northern Iraq (KRG) region. The Kurdish people are suffering since the US invasion of Iraq in the year 2003. Maybe he means that the US Governments are protecting Barzani and Talabani mafia families instead of Kurdish people.

What are the US Governments doing for Kurdish people?

