

Saddam Hussein

(Image by mattbuck4950) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The US Government protection of the Arabs Persian Gulf countries led to the Gulf War of 1990 to liberate the Kingdom of Kuwait from Saddam Hussein of Iraq occupation.

'The Gulf War (2 August 1990 -- 28 February 1991), codenamed Operation Desert Shield (2 August 1990 -- 17 January 1991) for operations leading to the buildup of troops and defense of Saudi Arabia and Operation Desert Storm (17 January 1991 -- 28 February 1991) in its combat phase, was a war waged by coalition forces from 35 nations led by the United States against Iraq in response to Iraq's invasion and annexation of Kuwait.'

One month into the first Gulf War, in February 1991, President George H.W. Bush called on the Iraqi people to stage a coup. He asked them 'to take matters into their own hands and force Saddam Hussein, the dictator, to step aside.'

Iraqi people answered President George H.W. Bush's call, and they revolted against Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. But President George H.W. Bush betrayed Iraqi people by stopping Gulf war and allowing Saddam Hussein to kill Iraqi civilian.

- Advertisement -

The 1991 uprisings in Iraq were a series of popular rebellions in northern and southern Iraq in March and April 1991 in a cease-fire of the Persian Gulf War. The mostly uncoordinated insurgency often referred to as the Sha'aban Intifada among Arabs and as the National Uprising among Kurds.

More than two million Kurds moved to Iran and Turkey because of the US Government betrayal. Under public pressure, President George H.W. Bush and the US Congress committed to protecting Kurds of Northern Iraq.

The US Government supported two mafia families of Barzani and Talabani in 'the Kurdistan Regional Governments of Iraq (KRG)' since 1991. And many ex-officials of the US joined the Barzani and Talabani mafia families in the oil businesses.

- Advertisement -

Barzani and Talabani mafia families abused Kurdish people, while the US Governments looked another way. The US Governments protected mafia families of Barzani and Talabani instead of Kurdish people.

Kurdish people are hungry and revolting now in last two days. The mafia forces of Barzani and Talabani are killing hungry Kurdish civilian now. The question is, where is the US Government protection of Kurds?

References

Kurdish protesters set fire to Barzani's party offices in Iraqi Kurdistan

rd.net/protesters-fire-barzani-party-2017-12-19

Li Ranyayê hêzên asayîşê êrîş birin ser gel: Bi dehan kes birîndar bûn

- Advertisement -

click here