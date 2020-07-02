 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 7/2/20

The U.S. is preparing for war with China

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Don Smith
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

The following youtube video by the U.S. military documents the training exercises of the US and Philippines militaries in preparation for war with China, regarding contested islands claimed by both China and Philippines.

The film has rousing martial music, with beating drums. It shows military equipment and soldiers landing on islands -- reminiscent of D-Day on Normandy Beach. It glorifies battle.

This more recent film documents ASEAN exercises in the South China Sea:

The films, and especially the military exercises, must have been massively expensive to produce. A peace activist with World Beyond War reported the videos to Youtube, saying that they violate community standards about promoting violence. They do seem to be suggesting the U.S. is readying for war. They bluster and they demonize China.

Likewise, Rep Adam Smith, Chair House Armed Services Committee, reveals $3.6B plan to counter China.

This preparation for war might get an awful lot of people killed. And the military buildup will end up costing the U.S. trillions, despite other needs and massive debt.

Meanwhile, racism against Asian Americans is on the upswing. Coronavirus: What attacks on Asians reveal about American identity. Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump's Use of "Kung Flu," Weeks After Calling the Term "Highly Offensive".

Risk of military conflict between US and China higher than ever, experts say "Tensions rose after near-collision between American and Chinese destroyers, according to president of National Institute for South China Sea Studies. Existing communication mechanisms might not be sufficient to keep every encounter under control, Nanjing University professor says."

America vs. China: "A Clash of Civilizations"

Hillary Clinton famously said, "'I don't want my grandchildren to live in a world dominated by the Chinese."

During his tenure, President Obama launched his "Pivot to Asia," moving 60% of US naval power to bases surrounding China, developing the Trans Pacific Partnership treaty specifically to economically isolate China, making Air-Sea Battle the official US doctrine explicitly to contain China militarily, and announcing boldly that his aim was to contain China's economic rise.

Not surprisingly, China reacted with alarm. ...

The U.S. "empire" is overextended, with 800 military bases in 70+ countries.

Can we beat China on its own doorstep? It's three or four times larger than we are. We'll bankrupt us and kill a lot of people. This is how empires destroy themselves.

This article critiques U.S. policy towards China from a leftist point of view: What's behind the new cold war between Washington and Beijing?.

I hope everyone contacts their member of Congress to express opposition to the war-mongering against China. The large Chinese-American communities in many cities should be particularly concerned about this issue.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Don Smith Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer. My op-ed pieces have appeared in the Seattle Times, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and elsewhere. See http://WALiberals.org and http://TruthSite.org for my writing, my (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The myth that the Dems are as bad as the Repugs

Why Abortion Isn't Murder

Don't buy from Fox News advertisers: Progressive, Capital One, Applebees, IHOP, Match.com, Angie's List, Home Advi

Why Dems should be furious at Obama

Image essay about blood soaked NRA

Government is like a computer's operating system: a response to libertarians

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962
(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 917 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

When a truce is called all will go back to where it was, Hundreds of billions$ will have been expended and have created a lot of economic activity which was the actual purpose of the war.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 4:18:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 