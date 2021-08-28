 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/28/21

The Trump American Taliban Handed Afghanistan to the Afghan Taliban

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
In Afghanistan, the Taliban offer us a view of what life would look like in the United States if Evangelical Trump Christians get the power and influence they would like to acquire.

Marcos Moulitsas founder of Dailykos.com, wrote a book, American Taliban. I interviewed him to discuss it in 2010.

Taliban
(Image by newsonline from flickr)   Details   DMCA

TRUMP AMERICAN TALIBAN
(Image by Ayl Yor)   Details   DMCA

Now that the Taliban has taken Afghanistan back, I'm thinking about the Taliban more, and what I'm thinking is that most Trump supporters, who are Evangelical Christians, are the American Taliban. It's not a new idea, but seeing how the Taliban waited patiently for 20 years for the US to leave, it makes me realize that our American Taliban would like to do to all of America what the Afghani Taliban are doing to Afghanistan-- create an ultra fundamentalist, patriarchal, religion ruled nation.

We know what that looks like-- women submissive to men, restricted from education and jobs, stuck at home serving their husbands needs dressing in "modest" proscribed ways. Kathryn Joyce wrote an excellent book about this, Quiverfull; Inside the Christian Patriarchy Movement.


What Is The Quiverfull Movement? What is the Quiverfull movement? How did it start? How does it differ from traditional christianity? Who are the Duggars? Why do they have so many kids?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Telltale)   Details   DMCA

I interviewed Joyce in 2015. Here are some of my notes from the interview:

"Women are responsible for "dying to themselves." and that seems to me to be what narcissists want for people in their lives.

Not only is your body not your own, your life is not your own. It's a different idea of freedom-- you can either be a slave to sin or a slave to god. There is no idea of freedom in that dual view of the world and the nature of life. You can be a slave to yourself and your passions. Women who show signs of independence or spirit are treated as though they are evil, possessed or witches.

I have a real problem with ultra-fundamentalists, whether they are Afghan Taliban, Christian Evangelicals and Quiverfuls or Haredi ultra Othodox Israelis. They all have patriarchal, authoritarian, religion-based rules and cultures that are highly intolerant of others.

Patriarchy and male domination over women plays a major role in ultra-fundamentalism all over the world, across all religions.

When you have thoughts about the Afghan Taliban, about their culture, their values, their Patriarchy and the way the treat not only women but children, do a simple flip in your thinking and apply the same thinking to American ultrafundamentalist Evangelicals, Iranian, Afghan and Pakistani fundamentalist Shia Muslims, Saudi Arabian Wahabist Muslims and Israeli and American ultra-orthodox Jews.

If you think there are problems with the Afghan Taliban, shift your gaze to these other groups. They would act the same way if they could, if we don't stop them at the polls. Perhaps it is time to start calling Trump supporter cult members the American Taliban, particularly their cult member politicians. And I mean that almost all Trump supporters are cult members.

And to flesh out my title, which blames the American Taliban for the takeover of Afghanistan by the Afghan Taliban, remember tha t Trump and Pompeo negotiated the release of 5000 Taliban prisoners, including the current Taliban leaders. In other words, Trump and Pompeo, supported by the Trump American Taliban Cult negotiated the release of the leaders of the Taliban army that swept through Afghanistan.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

David Wieland

Become a Fan
Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019), 1 fan, 767 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Really, Rob? That's some wild conflation. Of the groups you listed, only the Taliban ruthlessly attack and kill people. As for evangelical Christians, they seem much less purpose-driven than frustrated and somewhat confused. "American Taliban" works as a meme,I suppose, but that doesn't make it valid.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 at 12:50:15 PM

