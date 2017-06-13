Refresh  

The Top Down, Blind, Stupid Arrogance Of Dem Spokesperson Joy Reid

Keith Ellison Gives Joy Ann Reid a Reality Check Joy Ann Reid has maintained that outsiders like Bernie Sanders shouldn't lead the Democratic Party since they aren't actually big-D .Democrats..
Joy Reid, the Hillary Clinton shill who helped Hillary with debate questions, let loose a volley of tweets commenting on the Sanders camp's demand that Democrats open up primaries to independent voters. I've written my reasons at the end and hope you'll ad yours.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


  New Content

Dear Joy Reid,

Between you and the GOP, you control all the apartments. We just want to get in out of the rain.

And it would truly be to your benefit to let us in, we have some really great ideas for redecorating that lots of other Americans love. Of course we are willing to split expenses once we have a place to live.

But if you don't want to let us in, then you need to give up your inappropriate control of all apartments, so we can have our own. We'd also be happy with that alternative arrangement.

Meanwhile, it's unAmerican of you to close your door to us and then complain because we are dripping wet and want to get in.

Love,

The Independents

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 4:09:34 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


She takes a lame, flawed analogy and attempts use it to flog a dead horse to death!

That dead horse could be the Democratic party but I don't want to run too far with my own analogies.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 6:29:33 PM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Go right ahead Joy! I do not need or want a say in the crumbling, corrupt democratic party. I do not trust anything they say or do and I do not trust Bernie Sanders, the shill who tries to make it look like there is hope for change in that branch of the War Party. The War Party controls the country and is driving it into third world. Hopefully it will get weak enough that someone with integrity, that cancels out Sanders and Warren, can rebuild it as a sovereign nation among nations.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 6:58:39 PM

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 6:58:39 PM

Author 0
