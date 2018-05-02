- Advertisement -

Climate scientists speak out, one as actor in the show Newsroom, the other a most serious, professional climatologist, Guy McPherson, who talks about this Newsroom clip. Total video = 8 minutes.

Global greenhouse gases have already been released and we have no known way of changing this. Any person who has already been born will die from catastrophic climate change (obviously a few of us may slip under the wire, dying beforehand).

The "climate game" is over, though it might not have been if we started listening to scientists at least 20 years ago. The situation is hopeless. There is no government or other "position" on this, these are documented, observable facts.

The damage has already been done, and the already released warming gases will take us down as a species. Optimism is futile.

A look around at the global situation absolutely supports the things said here, but even more so if one studies, even modestly, the underlying science.

We already have climate refugees. Food and water shortages are happening around the world. People are leaving Syria not for vacations, but because the country can't produce the food it previously could. Deadly diseases are already well underway--not "on the way," but already here. They will accelerate rapidly and quite certainly increase in types. More acres of forest burned last year in the U.S. than throughout history.

Note: The newscaster is Jeff Daniels, one of my favorite actors, particularly in The Butcher's Wife, one of my truly favorite videos.