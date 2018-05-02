Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Time has Come and Gone for US to Wake Up

Climate scientists speak out, one as actor in the show Newsroom, the other a most serious, professional climatologist, Guy McPherson, who talks about this Newsroom clip. Total video = 8 minutes.

Global greenhouse gases have already been released and we have no known way of changing this. Any person who has already been born will die from catastrophic climate change (obviously a few of us may slip under the wire, dying beforehand).

The "climate game" is over, though it might not have been if we started listening to scientists at least 20 years ago. The situation is hopeless. There is no government or other "position" on this, these are documented, observable facts.

The damage has already been done, and the already released warming gases will take us down as a species. Optimism is futile.

A look around at the global situation absolutely supports the things said here, but even more so if one studies, even modestly, the underlying science.

We already have climate refugees. Food and water shortages are happening around the world. People are leaving Syria not for vacations, but because the country can't produce the food it previously could. Deadly diseases are already well underway--not "on the way," but already here. They will accelerate rapidly and quite certainly increase in types. More acres of forest burned last year in the U.S. than throughout history.

Note: The newscaster is Jeff Daniels, one of my favorite actors, particularly in The Butcher's Wife, one of my truly favorite videos.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly
 

Daniel Geery

  New Content

I have always considered myself an optimist, though a mighty discouraged one at times. In spite of the above, and what I see as a critical message to get my own life in relative order accordingly (hey, we've been on death row from birth, as we intellectually knew from age nine or sooner), I continue to advocate for "doing what we can."

The latter is where I at least try to disagree with Dr. McPherson--and many others, such as Paul Beckworth in Canada--in that we haven't yet seriously tried to remove greenhouse gasses. For good reason of course, namely the overwhelming and daunting nature of the task. I should note that Dr. McPherson advocates living a good and positive life in whatever time may be left, and Dr. Beckworth is not opposed to geoengineering efforts (the latter is from memory, so check out Dr. B on that one and of course the many critical things he has to say click here).

Also, I see work being done with cloning edible crops we already grow, to absorb and permanently sequester CO2 (with subarin, highly concentrated in cork trees--e.g., you may have noticed that your wine corks won't degrade in your compost), and other bioengineering practices, such as using methane-eating bacteria, and possibly some mild forms of geoengineering. I'd also like to see Craig Venter and others kick into higher gear with hydrogen production and pollution clean-up with the help of microbes. With the self-teaching, astounding advances in artificial intelligence, it is not inconceivable that we could genetically engineer bacteria to do vast amounts of critical work. Dangers there, of course, but with intelligent and responsible oversight, I'm all in favor of it.

Also, there is work being done in these areas, but the scale must be increased immediately and vastly, and I don't see the political will or even public knowledge needed to make this happen. Perhaps that will change as the hammer of global warming slams down yet harder, as it will.

Elon Musk and many others are at work on these things, but the scale and speed, and of course funding, must be increased dramatically. E.g. click here and click here

Even if we flipped completely to renewable energy in five years, the lingering effects of damage already done will make that effort futile, without extracting the existing greenhouse gases. Should we actually accomplish both, the rapid and accelerating melting of the ice sheets and global habitat destruction further slim or eliminate our chances for avoiding extinction, though we might be left with something not resembling Mars or Venus, and conceivably assist nature in getting us back to livable habitats, that just might be further assisted in bringing back extinct species. As noted, I consider myself an optimist--in spite of the facts.

One immediate and helpful upshot here is that there is mighty little news that can be considered anything more than melodramatic and insane bullshit (not that it shouldn't be anyway). Not to say that we should give up working for worthwhile causes, which may help in the short term and surely give meaning to however much life we have remaining. We may not ever get to "love one another," and not that I'd want to (!), but we might arrive at a bit more understanding, kindness to others, and appreciation of nature as well, starting right now.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:17:48 PM

Hosea McAdoo

Sadly, you are totally correct.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:32:26 PM

Hosea McAdoo

Submitted on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:36:34 PM

