The Steele Dossier and the J. Mayer Analysis: Revisited

Oh my. The "Steele Dossier" has resurfaced, by the magic hand of that Barr/Trump creation designed to supposedly "set things right about Trump and the investigations of him," John Durham. "Debunked," Durham says about the Dossier, and man-oh-man, one could see the crunch as both the Right and some of the liberal media jumped right on board. (To date Durham could only find some mid-level staffer who Durham claims lied to the FBI about some details of reporting[that person denies that he did it]).

And so, I decided to go back and take a look at some of what I wrote about Steele Dossier at the time it all was the rage (figuratively and literally). In what I thought is well-summarized in a column in which I reviewed an in-depth study of the Dossier, its origins, and sources, written by the very careful The New Yorker journalist, Jane Mayer. I have yet to see any comments from her about the current contretemps. (By the way, it was David Corn of Mother Jones who originally broke the "Steele Dossier" story in October, 2016. I have yet to see any comments from him on the current right-wing storm on the subject either.)

In this column am re-running chunks of that earlier column, which in Ms. Mayer's view was largely based on reliable sources, and presented reliable evidence of the bunch of Russia/dirty tricks that Trump was engaged in, even some time before he ran for President in 2016. By the way, while the right-wing media is going You-know-what over these Durham-grasping-at-straws developments, Steele is denying the charges that the Dossier is filled with falsehood.

And so, to Jane Mayer and the column which I wreote about what she found in re "The Steele Dossier" (edited some here). Again, note that the column from which I am drawing below was published on March 14, 2018. And here's the link to Jane Mayer's article: Click Here.

Let me first say that, unlike many of my friends on the Left, some of them quite good friends, I fully believe that Trump and the Trumpites colluded with the Russians to help them win the election. Indeed I have believed that that could have been possible from the time the first rumors about the possible compact began to appear in the summer of 2016, and certainly when David Corn's first article on the matter, in the context of the "Steele Dossier," was published in October, 2016.

I'm a New Yorker. I've known about Donald Trump for a long time. I wrote a column and him and his racism back in 2011. So just like I had said to myself "Nixon's behind this" when I saw the first "Watergate" article in June, 1972, when I first saw "Trump/Russia" I said "sounds just like him." Of course, the FBI had been quietly looking into the possibly of such a connection well before the "Dossier" appeared, through, among other things, a FISA tail on Carter Page, which they first obtained in 2013 (remember that date). But the "Steele Dossier" has certainly played a role in the later FBI probings and now in the full-throated Mueller Investigation.

Last week, Jane Mayer of The New Yorker published an extensive (15,000 words[!]) article on the subject ( Click Here the-trump-dossier) . The rest of this column (which again is a re-posting of an earlier column on "Trump and the Dossier") is devoted to a highlighting of some of the points in it that I found to be most illuminating in her column (which happen to bear on the current Durham-and-the-Right-grasping-at-straws brouhaha).

Steele, as you undoubtedly know, was a long-time British MI6 (CIA equivalent) operative who specialized in the Soviet Union and then Russia, spending time in Moscow in the 90s after the overthrow of the Soviet Union, and then heading the MI6 Russia Desk in London from 2006 to 2009. He came to the assignment that produced the Dossier through his small private intelligence company called Orbis. In the Spring of 2016, it contracted with a U.S. opposition research firm called Fusion GPS to look into the Trump campaign. The original funding for the operation came from an anti-Trump Republican named Paul Singer.

After Trump clinched the nomination, Singer dropped out of the operation. But the effort was picked up by a law firm, Perkins Coie, that did oppo research work for both Hillary Clinton and the DNC. However, on this particular matter, since the stuff that Steele had turned up was on the one hand highly complicated on the financial side, and salacious on the other, the lawyer at Perkins Coie, Marc Elias, essentially sat on much of the information. What he did forward on to the DNC seemed so difficult to prove, that they just sat on it too. So much for the claims of the Trumpites that the DNC/Clinton "weaponized the Steele Dossier." During the campaign neither the DNC nor the Clinton Campaign knew very much Campaign of anything about it. Late in the campaign, they likely found out more about it from David Korn's article than from their own oppo research people.

And now on to some other points made in Ms. Mayer's article:

1. Steele had run across Trump's name in an investigation well before he was hired by Fusion GPS. "Two of his earliest cases at Orbis involved investigating international crime rings whose leaders, coincidentally, were based in New York's Trump Tower." (But. Let us not get into guilt-by-association. The gangs just happened to pick a particular building in which to locate their offices.)

