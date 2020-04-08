The Small Silver Lining to Bernie Sander's Suspension of His Campaign



Bernie Sanders

(Image by photogism) Details DMCA



The Bad News, Sanders Has Suspended, The Good News is He Has Not Ended His Campaign

There's a difference. Bernie Sanders name will stay on the ballot in the remaining state primaries. That way, he will still earn delegates who can influence policy for the Democratic Party Platform and for future DNC policies.

It's a small silver lining and I'm very sad about the whole thing. But it could be that more people end up voting for Bernie because they want to support his policies.

That means we still have work to do. We don't want people to think that they should not vote. They should vote, but now, they can vote for the policies, not the guy they think will be better at beating Trump.

Meanwhile, I expect to hear from OEN readers here.

Tell me what you are thinking. I'm expecting:

Some will support Biden

Some will vote for anyone elese

Some will declare that Bernie has betrayed them again.

Me, I'm concerned with the reality that Biden is senile and has no chance of beating Trump. The question is, when will he announce that he is withdrawing and who will he endorse to replace him?