The Shows Must Go On! Free Classic Musicals for 48 Hours Each!

Great idea from Universal! Check it out!

A hint of what awaits you!
(Image by Josh Meek)   Details   DMCA

Welcome to The Shows Must Go On, the channel bringing you showtunes, backstage access and full performances from some of the best loved musicals in history!

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is calling all musical lovers! Starting this Friday, we'll be releasing a full-length, smash-hit musical once a week for you to watch for free! It will be available for 48 hours, so you can tune in whenever you like over the weekend! First up, it's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat!

 

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
