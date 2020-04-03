The Shows Must Go On! Free Classic Musicals for 48 Hours Each!

Great idea from Universal! Check it out!



Welcome to The Shows Must Go On, the channel bringing you showtunes, backstage access and full performances from some of the best loved musicals in history!

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is calling all musical lovers! Starting this Friday, we'll be releasing a full-length, smash-hit musical once a week for you to watch for free! It will be available for 48 hours, so you can tune in whenever you like over the weekend! First up, it's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat!