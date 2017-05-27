- Advertisement -

Who murdered Seth Rich and why?

I think it appropriate to begin with a long excerpt from the article the parents themselves wrote. The title is:

Our beloved son Seth Rich was gunned down in the early hours of July 10, 2016, in his Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Bloomingdale. On the day he was murdered, Seth was excited about a new job he had been offered on Hillary Clinton's presidential

campaign.

The circumstances of what happened next are still unclear. We know that Seth was abruptly confronted on the street, that he had been on the phone and quickly ended the call. We also know that there were signs of a struggle, including a watchband torn when the assailants attempted to rip it off his wrist. Law-enforcement officials told us that Seth's murder looked like a botched robbery attempt in which the assailants -- after shooting our son -- panicked, immediately ran and abandoned Seth's personal belongings. We have seen no evidence, by any person at any time, that Seth's murder had any connection to his job at the Democratic National Committee or his life in politics. Anyone who claims to have such evidence is either concealing it from us or lying.

Still, conservative news outlets and commentators continue, day after painful day, to peddle discredited conspiracy theories that Seth was killed after having provided WikiLeaks with emails from the DNC. Those theories, which some reporters have since retracted, are baseless, and they are unspeakably cruel.

We know that Seth's personal email and his personal computer were both inspected by detectives early in the investigation and that the inspection revealed no evidence of any communications with anyone at WikiLeaks or anyone associated with WikiLeaks. Nor did that inspection reveal any evidence that Seth had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks or to anyone else. Indeed, those who have suggested that Seth's role as a data analyst at the DNC gave him access to a wide trove of emails are simply incorrect -- Seth's job was to develop analytical models to encourage voters to turn out to vote. He didn't have access to DNC emails, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee emails, John Podesta's emails or Hillary Clinton's emails. That simply wasn't his job.

Despite these facts, our family's nightmare persists. Seth's death has been turned into a political football. Every day we wake up to new headlines, new lies, new factual errors, new people approaching us to take advantage of us and Seth's legacy. It just won't stop. The amount of pain and anguish this has caused us is unbearable. With every conspiratorial flare-up, we are forced to relive Seth's murder and a small piece of us dies as more of Seth's memory is torn away from us."





When Breitbart and Drudge originally dredged up the conspiracy allegation that the DC police were lying and the young Democrat and Clinton supporter Seth Rich was murdered as payback for leaking damaging emails to Wikileaks, or, alternately, was on his way to spill the beans to the FBI, it was quietly dismissed as way that the far right was attempting to once again show their enemies as murderers. It also served to supply an alternative explanation, to counter the evidence that Russia had done the Hacking.

This evidence none of us has seen, but according to Secretary of State Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Mattis, CIA chief Pompey, and UN Ambassador Haley, all appointed by Trump, the evidence they have been shown shows that Russia hacked "without a doubt. In addition, Trump after viewing the evidence said that Russia had done the hacking.

But never mind; to refute the Russian connection, it is necessary to insist, despite a total lack of evidence and the police investigation, that it was NOT the Russians, as Trump and his team claim it was, but a Clinton supporter who worked at for the Democrats. Never mind the lack of evidence, the claims of those who have seen the Russian evidence, the pleas of the parents, and the lack of logic of a Clinton supporter stealing and sending the damaging emails to Wikileaks to help defeat her.

Assange swears Russia did not give up the material (which he released, as he kept the Trump material back) in time to influence the election, but he, and we, know that the Deep State in the US, as well as Russia, uses indirect agencies to do their dirty work. This is called plausible deniability, a staple of all covert operations to allow those involved to deny complicity. Of course Assange did not have contact with Russian officials.....that's not the way it's done.

The story that Rich was murdered because he had supplied the material or was going to talk to the FBI takes Russia off the hook, Trump off the hook, portrays the DNC as callous murderers. So the story, lacking any evidence, died away. it was sensational, served a propaganda purpose, but no evidence ever came forth to support it.

