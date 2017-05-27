Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Seth Rich Murder Redux: Fox News vs OEN vs the parents of Seth Rich

By dale ruff
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/27/17

Who murdered Seth Rich and why?

I think it appropriate to begin with a long excerpt from the article the parents themselves wrote. The title is:

Opinions

We're Seth Rich's parents. Stop politicizing our son's murder.

Our beloved son Seth Rich was gunned down in the early hours of July 10, 2016, in his Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Bloomingdale. On the day he was murdered, Seth was excited about a new job he had been offered on Hillary Clinton's presidential

campaign.

The circumstances of what happened next are still unclear. We know that Seth was abruptly confronted on the street, that he had been on the phone and quickly ended the call. We also know that there were signs of a struggle, including a watchband torn when the assailants attempted to rip it off his wrist. Law-enforcement officials told us that Seth's murder looked like a botched robbery attempt in which the assailants -- after shooting our son -- panicked, immediately ran and abandoned Seth's personal belongings. We have seen no evidence, by any person at any time, that Seth's murder had any connection to his job at the Democratic National Committee or his life in politics. Anyone who claims to have such evidence is either concealing it from us or lying.

Still, conservative news outlets and commentators continue, day after painful day, to peddle discredited conspiracy theories that Seth was killed after having provided WikiLeaks with emails from the DNC. Those theories, which some reporters have since retracted, are baseless, and they are unspeakably cruel.

We know that Seth's personal email and his personal computer were both inspected by detectives early in the investigation and that the inspection revealed no evidence of any communications with anyone at WikiLeaks or anyone associated with WikiLeaks. Nor did that inspection reveal any evidence that Seth had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks or to anyone else. Indeed, those who have suggested that Seth's role as a data analyst at the DNC gave him access to a wide trove of emails are simply incorrect -- Seth's job was to develop analytical models to encourage voters to turn out to vote. He didn't have access to DNC emails, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee emails, John Podesta's emails or Hillary Clinton's emails. That simply wasn't his job.

Despite these facts, our family's nightmare persists. Seth's death has been turned into a political football. Every day we wake up to new headlines, new lies, new factual errors, new people approaching us to take advantage of us and Seth's legacy. It just won't stop. The amount of pain and anguish this has caused us is unbearable. With every conspiratorial flare-up, we are forced to relive Seth's murder and a small piece of us dies as more of Seth's memory is torn away from us."


From flickr.com: fake-news-detail-2
fake-news-detail-2
(Image by The Public Domain Review)

When Breitbart and Drudge originally dredged up the conspiracy allegation that the DC police were lying and the young Democrat and Clinton supporter Seth Rich was murdered as payback for leaking damaging emails to Wikileaks, or, alternately, was on his way to spill the beans to the FBI, it was quietly dismissed as way that the far right was attempting to once again show their enemies as murderers. It also served to supply an alternative explanation, to counter the evidence that Russia had done the Hacking.

This evidence none of us has seen, but according to Secretary of State Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Mattis, CIA chief Pompey, and UN Ambassador Haley, all appointed by Trump, the evidence they have been shown shows that Russia hacked "without a doubt. In addition, Trump after viewing the evidence said that Russia had done the hacking.

But never mind; to refute the Russian connection, it is necessary to insist, despite a total lack of evidence and the police investigation, that it was NOT the Russians, as Trump and his team claim it was, but a Clinton supporter who worked at for the Democrats. Never mind the lack of evidence, the claims of those who have seen the Russian evidence, the pleas of the parents, and the lack of logic of a Clinton supporter stealing and sending the damaging emails to Wikileaks to help defeat her.

Assange swears Russia did not give up the material (which he released, as he kept the Trump material back) in time to influence the election, but he, and we, know that the Deep State in the US, as well as Russia, uses indirect agencies to do their dirty work. This is called plausible deniability, a staple of all covert operations to allow those involved to deny complicity. Of course Assange did not have contact with Russian officials.....that's not the way it's done.

The story that Rich was murdered because he had supplied the material or was going to talk to the FBI takes Russia off the hook, Trump off the hook, portrays the DNC as callous murderers. So the story, lacking any evidence, died away. it was sensational, served a propaganda purpose, but no evidence ever came forth to support it.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Author
Editor-in-Chief
Comment by Rob Kall:

as others said to you, anonymous sources were a huge part of Watergate. Your take on anonymous sources is far from the reality of history.


And as far as the narrative that Hillary and her team of liars has put forward, there's no reason to believe them, based on their history of prevarication.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 12:19:38 PM

Author
dale ruff

Author

Reply to Rob Kall:

This source is from the alt-right website 4chan, notorious for fraud and hoaxes.

No responsible journalist repeats an anonymous unknown online chat post as fact. The anonymous sources in Watergate were not unknown to Woodward and Bernstein. The anonymous source claiming to be an ER doctor is unknown and posted on a website where those posting have been convicted of violent threats, pornography, cyberbullying, etc.



The comparison of the anonymous source from 4chan and Deepthroat is apples and oranges.


As for the Clinton's lying, that is why i despise them. But that not excuse publishing claims as damning facts. Woodward and Bernstein did not get their information from a right wing website and an unknown source.


It is not the Hillary story that deserves our respect but the story by the parents of Seth Rich, who expose the lies on which the Breitbart/Drudge and now OEN stories are based.


Fake news: reporting claims by dubious or unknown sources as facts. There are no excuses for such fake news. "Deep Throat is the pseudonym given to the secret informant who provided information to Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of The Washington Post, in 1972, about the involvement of U.S. President Richard Nixon's administration in what came to be known as the Watergate scandal. In 2005, 31 years after Nixon's resignation and 11 years after Nixon's death, a family attorney stated that former Federal Bureau of Investigation Associate Director Mark Felt was Deep Throat. "


The post from which the ER physician claim comes is totally unknown and anonymous on a website that is associated with the alt-right, the home of fake news. There is no valid comparison.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 2:24:03 PM

Scott Baker

Author
Managing Editor
  Comment:

Bill Still, who should have been correctly identified in this article as being the secondary source of the ER doctor's description, in Still Report 1639 (skip the ad to timestamp 1:36):


...has responded to my direct query to him.
In his video above he identifies and shows the entire ER doctor commentary and reads it after identifying it as anonymous. It sounds medically plausible, though that could be faked. As Still says though, why hasn't the MSM investigated this? Or at least Rich's parents or their new investigator? You can make up your own mind, but it sounds worthy of pursuing to me.
The Russians-did-it hacking allegation is coming form a Washington establishment and MSM echo chamber that has very little credibility with many Americans, especially since 9/11 and the claims of WMDs in Iraq that got us into that endless war under false pretenses and outright lies. Of course, our government has been lying for a long time, and most of the people doing the repeating are not even privy to first hand information. This is true of the MSM as well.

I know Still a little bit from meeting him once at a Public Banking convention and corresponding with him and sending him my book "America is Not Broke!" in which he is cited extensively for his work on monetary reform. He is a conservative so we do not agree on everything, but I've seen he is a man of integrity and will even admit on air when he gets it wrong.
Here is what he wrote me today:


No. There has not been any new news, fake or otherwise. The Clinton folk close in hard on anyone with any shred of information about this. The family, after releasing a video welcoming assistance, now has shut down cold after a Democratic Crisis Manager now intercedes for the family, who, incidentally is said to be working pro bono. The former DC homocide detective who was hired as a private eye to look into the case, has now recanted and will give no further interviews (if he knows what's good for him). Two months after Seth Rich' the DC Police Chief quit the force after (17?) years of service.


Bill Still



Absence of evidence is not...evidence. But a true investigation should follow leads,and it has been a very long time since Seth was murdered and there's been no resolution. What's the holdup?

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 1:43:21 PM

dale ruff

Author

Reply to Scott Baker:
All Bill Still does is repeat the claims of an anonymous poster on the far right 4chan website. Repeating a claim does not make it any more true. No responsible journalists presents anonymous claims as fact.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3:41:13 PM

Dwight

Author

  Comment:

Rob. right on. and other comment to follow, good as well. The murderer has not been caught! That alone is reason for a story on his death. The speculation is just that. It's like when Mary Meyer, Cord Meyer's wife, was murdered in D.C. back in the '64. and...Dorothy Kilgalen (sp)....the journalist who interviewed Jack Ruby. Nothing here. Move on. It's that reason that murder cases are never cold until the real perpetrators are caught. In Mary Pinchot Meyers case, they arrested a black man for the murder who was released later as he didn't do it....Kilgalen was a death by overdose in her apt. Right. Oh, well. If the media would only do their job, none of this speculation would ever appear....


Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3:24:23 PM

dale ruff

Author

Reply to Dwight:

The book by Peter Janney Mary's Mosaic took 16 years of careful research and does not rely on unknown anonymous sources. The article by Josh, and the Bill Still show, repeat an unknown anonymous individual on a website famous for its frauds and hoaxs. There is no comparison.


Watergate was based on a known source (an FBI official) whom Woodward and Bernstein met with, checked out his credentials, and his story. In no way do unknown individuals stating claims qualify as facts. For the media to do its jobs, it must not repeat unverified claims by unknown individuals but check out the sources and if they cannot be shown to be reliable, report that, not repeat the untracable claims.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 5:01:46 PM

K V Ramani

Author

  New Content
The 'lady' doth protest too much!

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3:38:17 PM

dale ruff

Author

Reply to K V Ramani:
What does that mean, K. V.? Please stick to the topic, which is whether unknown sources on online chats can be reported as facts. If you got a call that told you your son was a pedophile, would you report that as a fact? Unknown sources, on websites with an alt-right slant, are in no way reliable evidence. it is the duty of journalists to expose such claims, not repeat them.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 5:04:15 PM

Michael Morrissey

Author
  Comment:

To begin with, responsible journalists proofread their articles. This one is full of careless mistakes.

Second, the Bill Still video certainly deserves pursuing. As the purported witness says, it should not be hard to identify him/her. If this is not either exposed as a hoax, or corroborated, then certainly something is fishy, since that should be easy for the authorities (or even for a private person) to do.

Third, re the parents, this is not political footballing; it is about investigating a crime with important ramifications and about finding the murderer of their son.

Fourth, speaking of irony, how ironic is it that someone who publishes (seemingly) daily on OEN should accuse one of its (best, imho) editors of publishing fake news, which it clearly is not, especially when this same author (Mr. Ruff) never tires of repeating the baseless claim of the CIA, FBI and, apparently, Trump and his appointees, that "Russians hacked the emails" and "colluded" with Trump to swing the election.

To add illogic to irony, Ruff claims that the fact that Trump, whom he (Ruff) believes is a complete fraud and a liar, whom he has compared with Hitler, agrees with the Deep State officials (CIA/FBI) makes their claim that "the Russians did it" more credible.

The implication could not be clearer: If even Trump says it, it must be true." This preposterously illogical conclusion is repeated incessantly, with no attention whatsoever to the much more convincing arguments presented by (the admittedly few) truly responsible journalists and former intelligence officials debunking the "Russians did it" meme, such as Robert Parry, William Binney, Ray McGovern, Stephen Cohen, and David Swanson (see his current article on OEN).

The only demonstrably fake and extremely dangerous fake news in this connection is the "Russians did it" meme which the CIA/FBI created and which their MSM propaganda machine continues to propagate, unfortunately with the help of "progressives" like Dale Ruff.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 5:47:05 PM

Michael Morrissey

Author
Reply to Michael Morrissey:
Do I have to add that I am not a Trump supporter or apologist? I was and remain a Jill Stein supporter, but my concern is with the Deep State warmongering, which whether he realizes it or not Mr. Ruff is contributing to with his support of the "Russian collusion" propaganda.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 6:58:17 PM

dale ruff

Author

  UPDATE:

UPDATE:

"Newt Gingrich claimed that a Democratic National Committee staffer "apparently was assassinated" after "having given WikiLeaks something like " 53,000 [DNC] emails and 17,000 attachments." But there's no evidence for his claim.

The former Republican House speaker is spreading a conspiracy theory about the killing of Seth Rich, who was shot to death in Washington, D.C., in the early morning hours of July 10, 2016, in what local police have described as a likely botched robbery.

The unsubstantiated claim about Rich's murder got legs recently after Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., reported -- and a day later largely retracted -- that the FBI completed a forensic report on Rich's computer and found that he had transferred 44,053 DNC emails and 17,761 attachments to WikiLeaks.

Fox 5 aired those details on the morning of May 16, based on the work of a private investigator, Rod Wheeler, who was hired by a third party with the consent of Rich's family. But later that evening, Wheeler told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he had no evidence that Rich was in contact with WikiLeaks.

"Maybe it is related to the DNC. We don't know that. We don't know that for sure," Wheeler told Hannity. "It could have been a botched robbery."

CNN also reported on May 16 that Wheeler had no firsthand knowledge that Rich had been in contact with WikiLeaks. Wheeler told CNN that he got that information from another reporter at Fox News."

Fox, seeking to redeem its credibility, retracted the story and apologized.



Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 5:52:08 PM

Kali Ma

Author
  Comment:

Dale wrote:

There is no logical reason why Trump and his entire foreign policy staff would say "The Russians did it" unless they could not deny the evidence they all were shown.


In order to look innocent of any collusion is a logical reason. If a cop asks you if you saw a person running by you with a bag of money, do you "Frak off occifer," or do you say "Sir, I just saw a suspicious person running thataway, if you need any help let me know."

The Rich family may not know the extent of what his job was nor what he had access to. How likely would his computer have info about Wikileaks on it knowing how Assange is seen by government? Just because someone has a specific job that doesn't preclude them from having access to more information if they have the requisite skills required to get to it. We don't how how difficult or how well guarded the info was, but we do know there were problems with DNC data breaches. Simply taking the word of the DNC or the Clinton people is iffy to say the least. To say he was a Clinton supporter so why would he turn against her - well that isn't unusual is it? Lots of people used to support the Clintons, especially young people if they bought into their progressive propaganda, but what happens when they end up feeling lied to by the Clintons? What if their so-called liberal or progressive persona ends up being seen as a cynical attempt to gain support and not a true representation? Supporters become disillusioned all the time. The police reports mean nothing because even if they are accurate the ripped watch could have been staged to look like an attempted robbery. The 4chan guy could be a troll, but also may not be. 4chan is known for being anonymous, so it could have been seen as a safe space to report what someone saw. None of this proves anything, but none of it disproves anything either. As of now there is no smoking gun in either direction, so why insist that it is fake?

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 6:28:56 PM

Donn Marten

Author
  Comment:
Another Dale Ruff extravaganza, what more can be said?

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 7:22:04 PM

BFalcon

Author

Reply to Donn Marten:

That you don't like him?

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 7:32:11 PM

