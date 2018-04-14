Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Senate vs. Facebook: Beware Untrustworthy Partners, Revisited

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/14/18

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: Facebook and Firefox {MID-278971}
Facebook and Firefox
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"Congress must determine if and how we need to strengthen privacy standards to ensure transparency and understanding for the billions of consumers who utilize [technology] products," Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said at a US Senate hearing held to grill Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on April 10.

"[I]f Facebook and other online companies will not or cannot fix the privacy invasions," opined Bill Nelson (D-FL), "then we are going to have to -- we, the Congress."

Lindsey Graham (R-NC): "What do we tell our constituents, given what's happened here, why we should let you self-regulate?"

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT): "I think legislation is necessary. The rules of the road have to be the result of congressional action."

- Advertisement -

John Kennedy (R-LA): "I don't want to vote to have to regulate Facebook, but by God I will."

Back in early 2015, when then-president Barack Obama signed an executive order on cybersecurity "information sharing," I pointed out in a column that the federal government is the last organization any sane human being would trust to secure the privacy of his or her data.

My opinion was swiftly and irrefutably vindicated: That same year produced revelations of government database breaches compromising the personal information of 22 million former government employees, 330,000 taxpayers, and 191 million voters.

- Advertisement -

So here we are, three years later, and the US Senate wants you to believe that it can, if it deems itself called upon to do so, excel the efforts of Mark Zuckerberg to safeguard the information you entrust to social media.

Cue laughter, followed by horror as the realization dawns that yes, the US Senate will undoubtedly soon deem itself called upon to do that.

It's not that the rest of us need their help. We don't, and even if we did they couldn't help us.

It's that we don't understand the real problem, and they do.

The real problem is not with Facebook's handling of your information.

The real problem is that politicians never have as much power as they want to have.

- Advertisement -

The solution to that problem is obvious: All they need to do is just award themselves a little bit more power. More power over Facebook. More power over the Internet. More power over your information. More power over you.

You didn't really believe this was about your information, your privacy, or your freedom, did you? Politics is always about who's in charge, and politicians always sincerely believe that it should be them.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

There She Goes Again: Clinton's Blame Game

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

Become a Fan
Author 70364

(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 17 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2356 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The simple solution is to #DeleteFacebook. Realistically though, what's needed is an alternative controlled by each individual, not corporations like FaceBook whose only reason for being is profit. No surprise there, but here's an article that presents just such an alternative idea. It's called Self Sovereign Identity, and it looks interesting, I want to study this more.ClickHere

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 at 6:44:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 