The Scandal Isn't Post-Presidential Speaking Fees, It's Political Pensions

From commons.wikimedia.org: Barack Obama addresses joint session of Congress 2-24-09 {MID-72533}
Barack Obama addresses joint session of Congress 2-24-09
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
As former US president Barack Obama's second term drew toward its close last July, he exercised his veto power for the eleventh of 12 times, shutting down "The Presidential Allowance Modernization Act of 2016." The bill, which easily passed both houses of Congress, would have reduced former presidents' pensions and staff allowances dollar for dollar if their other incomes exceeded $400,000 per year.

In the wake of Obama's decision to accept a $400,00 fee for a Wall Street speaking engagement this September, the bill's sponsors plan to reintroduce it. But neither the speaking fee nor the veto are what we should be noticing. The real scandal is how lucrative retirement has become for American politicians.

Under the aptly named Former Presidents Act, former presidents receive pensions equal to the salaries of cabinet secretaries. Right now, that's more than $200,000 per year. They also receive $150,000 per year for staff and office space. That's not counting the costs of Secret Service protection security for life, managing their monuments (the construction of presidential libraries is privately funded but the government pays their costs of operations to the tune of nearly 20 times those pension costs), etc.

Members of Congress are also eligible for pensions after as little as five years in office. Those pensions aren't quite so lavish as rumor sometimes has it, but for politicians with long careers they can exceed $100,000 per year. As of 2013, the average congressional pension was about $60,000 per year.

Why on Earth should politicians receive taxpayer funded pensions at all?

More than half the members of Congress are already millionaires when they are elected to office, and most of them can expect great job offers as lobbyists and so forth after they leave.

Whether a president is wealthy or not prior to his inauguration, he's certainly going to be after leaving office. That $400,000 speech of Obama's is chump change compared to the $65 million joint book deal he and former First Lady Michelle Obama signed barely a month after moving out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (Bill Clinton and George W. Bush apparently only knocked down $10 million each on their books, poor guys).

There's good reason to treat Congress, the presidency and the vice presidency as, to steal a line from James Madison in The Federalist #62, "an assembly of men called for the most part from pursuits of a private nature, continued in appointment for a short time" -- as temporary "public service," not the kind of lifelong career from which one "retires."

As of 2015, the median US household income was (according to the US Census Bureau) $55,775. Why are those households paying former members of Congress that much or more, and former presidents nearly four times as much? Their paychecks should end when their terms in office end.

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 9 fans, 3 quicklinks, 596 comments


  New Content

It's easy to get a rise out of Joe Sixpack by inveighing against retired politicians gorging at the public trough. The far more important issue is deterring corruption while politicians are in office. One facet of deterring corruption is to deter revolving-door payoffs, which requires both a carrot and a stick. The carrot is an adequate pension, which you propose reducing. The stick is a ban on unusually high income from any party that had significant business or interests before politicians while they were in office. We don't have any sticks. For example, Billy Tauzin led the passage of un-price-controlled Medicare Part D in the House. He immediately resigned and immediately became head of PhRMA for $2 million a year. No law or rule violated, no stick. Another example is the one discussed here. The Obama administration failed to prosecute any of Wall Street bankers who caused the 2007 crash and subsequent Great Recession. (They were "too big to jail.") Obama has no particularly useful insights on anything other than how to sell out the electorate and look good doing it, and the $400,000 he's getting from a Wall Street bank for one speech looks an awful lot like a revolving-door payoff for services rendered while in office. No law or rule violated, no stick.

Bottom Line: What you are advocating would have a minimal impact on world-class sell-outs like Tauzin and what I suspect Obama (following the Clintons' path) is about to become. The politicians it would punish would be the honest ones who eschew tantalizing high-figure offers to become lobbyists or corporate directors and go back to their previous careers. My advice? Leave the carrots alone and start focusing on the sticks.

Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:04:15 PM

