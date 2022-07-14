 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/14/22

The Rise and Fall of the Neoliberal Order

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments
Author 2168
Message Walter Uhler
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

Mr. Moneybags
Mr. Moneybags
(Image by exit78)   Details   DMCA
Part one of this review of Gary Gerstle's book, The Rise and Fall of the Neoliberal Order was published under the title, "How Rigged 'Free Markets' Shackle and Plunder Most Americans." See Article: How Rigged "Free Markets" Shackle and Plunder Most Americans | OpEd News . This is part two.

As Robert Kuttner writes in his excellent review of Gary Gerstle's book, "The neoliberal credo claims that markets work efficiently and that government attempts to constrain them via regulation and public spending invariably fail, backfire, or are corrupted by politics. As public policy, neoliberalism has relied on deregulation, privatization, weakened trade unions, less progressive taxation, and new trade rules to reduce the capacity of national governments to manage capitalism" (Robert Kuttner, "Free Markets, Besieged Citizens," New York Review of Books, July 21, 2022, p. 12).

Yet, notwithstanding its near total success in achieving its public policy goals, neoliberalism has been a resounding failure and has been widely discredited for plundering and impoverishing most Americans.

In fact, as the actual record proves, when left unchecked by government regulations, markets do not behave efficiently. The most egregious recent free market failure was the housing bubble caused by the unchecked greed of investment and commercial bankers, which precipitated the Great Recession. Free markets proved to be incapable of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the greed-inspired supply chain debacles, and, most recently, the economic fallout resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, as Professor Kuttner concludes, "As economic policy, neoliberalism largely failed in improving economic performance. Growth rates were far higher between the 1940s and early 1970s, when the economy was governed by principles of managed capitalism" (Ibid., p 13).

However, neoliberalism does work efficiently in one area, It redistributes wealth upward to the already wealthy, thus exacerbating our country's immorally egregious and ultimately unsustainable economic inequality. As Professor Kuttner puts it, "even rapacious billionaires merit their earnings, by definition, because markets are presumed to be perfectly efficient when protected from government interference" (Ibid., p. 12). Occupy Wall Street was simply a leading indicator of such unsustainability, suggesting the spectre of pitchforks, should such greed continue.

American neoliberalism had its origins in Lewis Powell's 1971 scathing critique of the New Deal, titled "The Attack on the Free Enterprise System." It gained traction through conservative-funded think tanks and corporate political action committees (PACs). Subsequently, it came to be seen as a viable alternative to the New Deal order, thanks to the the massive popular disaffection bought about by the Vietnam War, the Middle East oil shocks, and the phenomenon of stagflation. Even liberals began to criticize the stultifying effects of government bureaucracy. Something needed to change.

But, according to Professor Gerstle, it was the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact -- almost solely and inadvertently triggered by Mikhail Gorbachev's "glasnost" and "perestroika" that ushered in the neoliberal movement. The collapse not only "opened the entire world to capitalist penetration" (Gerstle, p 149), but it also freed American corporations from the pressure to deal equitably with labor -- now that there was no competing labor model to worry about.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Walter Uhler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Walter C. Uhler is an independent scholar and freelance writer whose work has been published in numerous publications, including The Nation, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the Journal of Military History, the Moscow Times and the San (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Grand Jury Report: Part two of "What did Joe Paterno know and when did he know it?"

Three False Assertions by the Grand Jury turned the Press and Public against Joe Paterno and Penn State

New, Previously Suppressed Grand Jury Testimony and Joe Paterno: Part four of "What did Joe Paterno know and when...

What did Joe Paterno know and when did he know it? Part One

Incompetent Journalists at the Philadelphia Inquirer Slandered Joe Paterno

Hitting Penn State's Board of Trustees Where it Hurts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend