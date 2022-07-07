

Great Depression

Part One

When Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, gave his annual state of the nation address in April 2005, he made a statement that many critics in the West continue to excoriate. Putin claimed, "[I]t is worth acknowledging that the demise of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the century."

Now, if you were a newly liberated citizen in those Eastern European states that had escaped Moscow's oppressive Soviet rule, you probably believed that Putin was speaking rubbish. But you also feared that, at some future date, he might attempt to "gather" lost territory. Such fears were seized upon by Cold War "triumphalists" in the United States, who sought to expand America's neoliberal empire, and by NATO bureaucrats seeking to justify mission creep at the very moment when the collapse of the Warsaw Pact obviated the need for their so-called "defensive alliance." It was NATO's relentless expansion -- after initial assurances of no expansion and notwithstanding repeated complaints by Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Yeltsin, and Vladimir Putin -- that finally provoked Putin's preemptive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022

If you were one of those Americans reveling in the Cold War "triumph" of the West over the "evil empire," you might have agreed with Francis Fukuyama that the West's victory marked the "end of history" -- signifying that liberal democracy was the final form of government for all nations. You even might have supported the obnoxious Wolfowitz Doctrine that urged America to use the power of its "triumphalist" unipolar moment to assure that no nation would even aspire to contest America's world supremacy. If so, you would have been proven to be a fool deluded by nationalistic hubris.

Today, at least six things are clear: America's world supremacy: (1) did not prevent the country from being laid low by Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda terrorists, (2) did not prevent the Great Recession of 2008-2009, (3) did not prevent the emergence of a powerful Russian-Chinese alliance, (4) did not prevent the worsening of the global environmental crisis, (5) did not prevent the COVID-19 pandemic, and (6) did not prevent liberal democracy from being eclipsed around the world by authoritarian regimes like the one Donald Trump attempted, and still attempts, to impose by force in the United States.

Moreover, it was criminal abuse of that supremacy by two American officials, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, that earned the United States the hatred of much of the world. They and their minions fabricated lies to justify their illegal, immoral invasion of Iraq -- certainly the most heinous war crime and the worst strategic blunder in American history.

No American who supported the invasion of Iraq has any moral standing to criticize Putin's lamentable invasion of Ukraine. But, more to the point, America certainly would not have invaded Iraq, had the Soviet Union's imposing military deterrence continued to exist. On that point, Putin was correct. The collapse of the Soviet Union certainly was a tragedy -- for millions of Iraqis.

But the collapse of the Soviet Union also appears to have been tragic for working class and Black Americans. As Gary Gerstle demonstrates in his fascinating book about the rise and fall of America's neoliberal political order, the continued existence of the Soviet Union might have prevented the consolidation of the neoliberal political order that rolled back many New Deal government regulations, assaulted labor unions, and incarcerated Blacks -- all to shape the boundaries within which free market capitalism could flourish.

Unlike advocates of laissez-faire, neoliberals were committed to strengthening the state in areas that would enhance (i.e., bring "order" to, or, better yet, "rig"), the smooth operation of markets. Awarding the state "exclusive control of the money supply through a central bank or a kindred institution, such as the Federal Reserve" (Ibid., p. 89) was one way. Building up the military and expanding the nation's prison system were two more (Ibid., p. 129).

However, the Soviet Union did collapse and neoliberalism, with its massive and malignant redistribution of wealth upward to America's corporations, its CEOs, the banks, and to Wall Street, would dominate American politics and society from the presidency of Ronald Reagan until its disastrous collapse in the wake of the Great Recession.

After the Great Recession, one could no longer fetishize free markets, as had smug neoliberals, given that it was precisely the excesses of the rigged free market that led to its stunning collapse. To save American financial capitalism, a massive infusion of taxpayer money was given to the collapsing institutions. Not loaned, but given! These malefactors of great wealth received a bailout, rather than the criminal prosecution and jail they deserved. Average Americans were left holding the bag -- along with a deep suspicion that the entire system is rigged.

But, this was not the first time that Americans had concluded that free markets could not be trusted. As Professor Gerstle notes, "The New Deal order was founded on the conviction that capitalism left to its own devices spelled economic disaster" (p. 2). That conviction had its origins in the stock market collapse of 1929 -- the culmination of U.S. robber-baron capitalism.

"Between October and December 1929, the market had lost 50 percent of its value. By 1932, the worst year of the Great Depression, the market had fallen by another 30 percent. More than 100,000 businesses went bankrupt and thousands of banks closed their doors, wiping out the savings of millions. Unemployment soared to 25 percent. Prices collapsed in a deflationary spiral. Farmers began killing their cows and hogs because the costs of raising them and transporting them to market exceeded the prices that livestock fetched. The specter of farmers slaughtering their livestock as millions of undernourished Americans lined up at soup kitchens for a dollop of thin gruel seemed to underscore both the irrationality of America's capitalist system and the incompetence of its political class" (p.20). "This level of market breakdown drove a stake through the ideology of laissez-faire" (Ibid., p. 21).

As Professor Gerstle notes, "FDR and the New Dealers unleashed the power of the central state in ways rarely done in peacetime" (p. 21). They rebuilt the country's infrastructure (roads, bridges, airports, dams, schools and libraries); placed extensive controls over America's financial system, including the Glass-Steagall Act, which separated commercial banks from investment banks; and created the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation "to assure depositors that the federal government would guarantee their savings" (Ibid., pp. 21-22). They passed acts to prevent buying stocks on the margin and established the Securities and Exchange Commission to enforce these new regulations. (Ibid., p. 22).

Faced with the rising appeal of socialism/communism, thanks to the Soviet Union's heralded economic prosperity at the very time that America was experiencing its Great Depression, and faced with a massive number of strikes -- 2000 in 1934 alone -- "the New Deal put in place in 1935 a new labor relations system that compelled employers and unions to negotiate with each other. The system curbed employer power and gave workers more workplace rights than they had previously enjoyed" (Ibid., p. 23).

"The New Deal thereby shifted leverage from employers to employees and facilitated the growth of in the labor movement from fewer than 3 million members in 1932 to more than 15 million in 1945" (Ibid., p.24). One breakthrough result was the so-called 1950 Treaty of Detroit, in which automobile manufacturers gave union workers not only a 20 percent raise, but also defined benefit pensions and comprehensive health care coverage -- all in return for labor peace. (Ibid.). Other industries would negotiate similar deals.

New Dealers also created a large welfare state to benefit the poor. They did so by raising the marginal tax rate on the wealthiest Americans to 75 percent in 1935, and raised it further, during World War II, to 91 percent. "To the poor, the federal government offered a range of welfare programs, from social security to pensions, on the one hand, to aid to dependent children, on the other, that it had not made available before" (Ibid., p. 25).

Although the New Deal substantially shifted wealth from the rich to the middle class, working class, and the poor, it did comparatively little to improve the lives of Black Americans. Why? Because southern white supremacists in Congress crafted New Deal legislation to insure that it would be distributed locally, which in the South meant distribution by local white supremacists only to applicants possessing white skin. FDR needed their votes, so he went along with the racist scheme. Ira Katznelson exposed this wealth-debilitating racial discrimination against Blacks in his book, When Affirmative Action Was White.

Nevertheless, insofar as the Soviet Union competed with the United States for the hearts and minds of people in the so-called Third World, its propaganda about widespread American racism -- including such matters as "black accident victims dying because no white hospital in the South would admit them, and African diplomats being refused access to white restaurants and washrooms while traveling south of the Mason-Dixon line" (p. 50) -- provoked the American foreign policy establishment "to demonstrate through deeds a commitment to dismantling segregation to achieve racial equality. The Cold War was helping to make civil rights a paramount issue in America" (Ibid).

Although persistent and heroic actions taken by civil rights activists were always the driving force behind the country's civil rights successes, Professor Gerstle gives some credit to such Soviet propaganda. For example, he believes that the Supreme Court's decision to strike down segregation, in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, was motivated, in part, by Soviet propaganda. (Ibid., p. 51).

With the Cold War having helped thrust America's race problem into sharp relief, it was President Lyndon Baines Johnson who, after expanding upon FDR's New Deal with his Great Society programs, took on the pressing social issue of racial discrimination. One need not diminish the indispensable impetus provided by America's civil rights activists to credit the Johnson administration with pushing for and signing both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Equally important, however, was Johnson's signature on executive order 11246, described by Professor Gerstle as "a vast project of social engineering: the elimination of racial, religious, and sexual bias from all institutions, public and private, that received significant amounts of federal funds. This program came to be known as affirmative action" (Ibid., p. 54).

Professor Gerstle's interpretation of events in the United States for the century spanning from 1920 to 2020 is shaped by a concept that he calls the "political order." According to Gerstle, a political order emerges when the ideas propagated by one political party are retained by the opposition party. Thus, the first political order, the order of FDR's New Deal, was established when the Republicans refused to repudiate it after they took control of congress in 1946 and after Dwight D. Eisenhower became president in 1952.

In fact, Eisenhower supported high taxes, expanding social security, strengthening unemployment insurance, improving health programs, and, of course, building the massive interstate highway system for which he became famous. (Ibid., pp. 43-44).

Why didn't the Republicans attempt to overturn the New Deal? Because they were "hemmed in"(p. 30) by, (1) the enormous world stature, appeal, and power of Soviet communism, as a result of its victory over Nazi Germany and its explosion of an atomic bomb. and (2) by the rise of Communist China. As Professor Gerstle puts it, "To ensure success in the fight against communism, those in the mainstream of the Republican Party actually acquiesced to the core principles of the New Deal, thus facilitating the New Deal's transition from a political movement to a political order" (Ibid., p. 38).

