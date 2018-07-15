 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Putin-Trump meeting, Putin has already the Upper Hand

On July 16, Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital Helsinki. In this meeting, President Putin has higher negotiation power and President Trump has almost nothing in his pocket to offer. The Putin-Trump meeting is a political game and it is not going to be a theatrical show for the salesman but a scene for an experienced player in world politics and diplomacy. Trump will surely call for Russia's help on all major conflicts in the region. He also pledges for destroying all the documents related to the infamous pee tape. The Russia collusion scandal could also be another topic that Trump seeks to find out some ways to tackle with the help of President Putin.

After inauguration, Trump initially tried to ease tensions with Putin. For example, while G-8 suspended Russia's membership from 2014 and during Obama administration, on June 2018, Trump suggested his allies to consider that Russia rejoins to the Group. This was not the whole thing, Trump also recognized Russian's seizure of Crimea and stated that Crimea is Russian because the people living there speak in Russian. However, such efforts by Trump only fueled questions about his motivations, given Russia's meddling on his behalf during the 2016 campaign. Now, Trump's support of Putin took place amid the collusion controversy and this shows how far Trump is frustrated and obligated to ask for Putin's help.

Trump is not alone in this. M.B.Z., M.B.S., and Netanyahu were similarly aligned when it came to Russia, whose presence in the region couldn't be ignored. In recent years, the Emiratis and the Saudis sought to pull Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, out of Iran's orbit by promising to invest billions of dollars in the Russian economy and convening high-level meetings in Moscow, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh.

Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the U.A.E. knew the vital role of Putin for perusing their goals and interests and thus have called the United States for ending the Ukraine-related sanctions for Russia in return for Putin's help in removing Iranian forces from Syria. Administration officials have said that Syria and Ukraine will be among the topics that Trump and Putin will discuss at their summit in Helsinki.

Thus far, it seems that Trump is in a serious predicament and has no choice but to kneel before Putin. Trump, as the president of the United States, has nothing for controlling the insatiable appetite of Putin and defending US interests. On his trip to UK, perhaps, Trump is looking for a powerful leverage to balance his meeting with Putin.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Theresa May handed over some documents provided by SIS (commonly known as MI6) about Vladimir Putin and his family members to Trump. SIS, also, assists the CIA in formulating the content of Trump's negotiation with Putin.

Trump visits his Russian counterpart with much respect as he knows very well that President Putin is a great choice as fixer of problems. In the coming meeting, Putin has already the upper hand as he has the power to make whatever Trump dreams come true.

Under these circumstances, the United States should not expect gaining much out of Trump-Putin meeting. The minimum loss and also protecting the red lines of national interest and security of the United States must be regarded as a victory. Americans should hope that Donald Trump is not compelled to jeopardize America's independence and security.

 

Tariq al-Shammari is an online activist and freelance writer who these days covers the events happening in Saudi Arabia. Tariq is a postgraduate student in politics and his focus of study is on Middle East and how Western countries are involved in (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

