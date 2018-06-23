- Advertisement -

In his interview with the Jewish website Every, Moshe Ya'alon, former Defense Minister of Israel, talked about the Israeli-Russian relations.

Describing the current situation as positive, he said that Putin accepted Israel's conditions. Israel's threat to annihilate the S300 systems in Syria has made Putin refuse to deliver them to Bashar al-Assad because Putin does not want to destroy selling his country's defense system to other countries, Ya'alon continued.

"It is certain that Putin will soon have to accompany our politics in Shamat. He is smart and aware of Israel's economic, cultural and media influence in Russia, and knows well that we can make a lot of strategic problems for him on his own soil. So, we do not worry about Putin at all. Russia's internal security depends on securing Israel's interests and security. It is not known that Grozny's burned earth and Putin's iron fist in Ukraine could save him once more from the crisis and the civil war."