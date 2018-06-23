 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

Israeli Defense Minister's contempt for Vladimir Putin

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tariq AlShammari       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 509464
- Advertisement -

In his interview with the Jewish website Every, Moshe Ya'alon, former Defense Minister of Israel, talked about the Israeli-Russian relations.

Describing the current situation as positive, he said that Putin accepted Israel's conditions. Israel's threat to annihilate the S300 systems in Syria has made Putin refuse to deliver them to Bashar al-Assad because Putin does not want to destroy selling his country's defense system to other countries, Ya'alon continued.

"It is certain that Putin will soon have to accompany our politics in Shamat. He is smart and aware of Israel's economic, cultural and media influence in Russia, and knows well that we can make a lot of strategic problems for him on his own soil. So, we do not worry about Putin at all. Russia's internal security depends on securing Israel's interests and security. It is not known that Grozny's burned earth and Putin's iron fist in Ukraine could save him once more from the crisis and the civil war."

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Tariq al-Shammari is an online activist and freelance writer who these days covers the events happening in Saudi Arabia. Tariq is a postgraduate student in politics and his focus of study is on Middle East and how Western countries are involved in (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel to open embassy in Riyadh

Mohammed bin Salman to become the Saudi King and his brother the Crown Prince

Former Pentagon Chief claims Erdogan is on the Verge of Collapse

Saudi, Israeli officials hold rare meeting in L.A., weigh measures for breakthrough in relations

King Salman thwarted US sanctions regime

Kofi Annan: If the Muslim Brotherhood was a terrorist group, Britain would expel its leaders from London

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 