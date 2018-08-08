 
 
Arab NATO, the UAE Igniting the beginning of the Arab War

Reportedly, at a press conference held last night, the secretary of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, warned against the Muslim Brotherhood's threat. He said that the Muslim Brotherhood leaders did something worse than taking arms and killing Muslims because they created a kind of "cultural terrorism" by categorizing the public based on their misinterpretation of religious texts.

Bin Zayed said that with the support of Qatar and Erdogan, the Muslim Brotherhood is trying to use this systematic terrorism to hit the countries of the region, especially the UAE, Egypt and Afghanistan. Sheikh believes that this triangle relies on the money of the Qatar, the doctrine of the Brotherhood and the power of Erdogan. However, he emphasized that we took important steps to control and weaken this terrorist triangle and they are doomed to failure with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

It should be noted that a few days ago, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced his support for the formation of a military alliance, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, entitled "Arab NATO." Reuters reports that "the Trump administration is quietly pushing ahead with a bid to create a new security and political alliance with six Gulf Arab states, Egypt and Jordan."

The Washington Times puts that Trump's plan for establishing "Middle East Strategic Alliance" and creating "Arab NATO" has been drawing wide range of global reactions from total optimism to casting serious doubt on its success.

However, while many analysts believe that this Arab NATO is going to be created to confront Iran, Sheikh Zayed's recent statements reveals that Arab NATO should get ready for a long-term war in the region among the Arab nations.

 

Tariq al-Shammari is an online activist and freelance writer who these days covers the events happening in Saudi Arabia. Tariq is a postgraduate student in politics and his focus of study is on Middle East and how Western countries are involved in (more...)
 

