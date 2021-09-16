The propensity of TV (facebook, google, u-tube) to lobotomize good people is vastly under appreciated. Science is dead. Its corpse is flogged daily on the MSM.
Bearly Aware
|
The Propensity of TV (facebook, google, u tube) to Lobotomize Good People is Vastly Under Appreciated
