 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech    H2'ed 4/1/20

Dynamics of Epidemics for Those Being Manipulated

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Author 24101
Message Chuck Nafziger
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

Coronawear
Coronawear
(Image by Chuck Nafziger)   Details   DMCA

Dynamics of Epidemics for Those Being Manipulated

I Long for Science and Medicine and Technology Not Driven by Greed

A closer look at the current coronavirus pandemic, shows it is not the monster it is hyped to be. It reveals something much more like a seasonal flu hyped by a world class promo agency . Let's look at evidence. Start with three statements. The first by Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, "When the virus is out there, the population has no immunity and no therapy exists, then 60 to 70 percent of the population will be infected,...". Second, Andrew Cuomo on March 15, said that 40,50,60 % of New Yorkers will get the coronovirus. Third, "Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court, said he expects 70 million to 150 million people in the United States will become infected with COVID-19.", NBC News reported Wednesday, citing two sources." from CNBC

Those three statements by themselves show that this pandemic fits into standard mathematical models describing and predicting the spread of most flus (influenza virus) and other viruses. The statements make it clear that the pandemic goes away when enough people have gotten the disease, gained immunity and the ratio of "Recovereds to total population is high enough to bring on "herd Immunity." What else can we learn when we plug the current pandemic numbers into the model for S-I-R, Susceptible-Infective-Recovered, epidemic models?

Epidemics, including this current overhyped pandemic, follow clear mathematical models. Once a few constants are found empirically, the spread and recovery from an epidemic can be predicted. Quarantine, isolation, vaccination and propaganda can be used to manipulate the rate of spread, but not the total number of cases. Despite all the misinformation and histrionics' about whether or not immunities happen and that this virus is new and different, the three quotes clearly show that this pandemic follows the mathematics of epidemics and abates only after a given percentage of a population gets it and gets over it, gaining immunity to the particular bug going through.

All these models start with a population, "S", the Susceptibles, who, once infected, are shifted into the set of Infectives for their period of contagion. They are the ones who have the virus and pass it on with their bodily fluids. The time period for Infectives hosting this virus, lasts from two days before symptoms show until two weeks after symptoms. After that, those who recover are classed as "R," the Recovereds. One other factor must be mentioned. People can also be included in the Recovereds if they gain immunity from vaccinations. Immunities from vaccines are never guaranteed and some new vaccines have low effectiveness. If a vaccine has a 40% effectiveness and one needs 50 thousand Recovereds to reach the threshhold which causes to pandemic to abate, there would have to be 125 thousand vaccinations.

One other factor is the "Force of Infection" and that has to do with how easy the disease spreads, how long it remain viable on surfaces, can it travel in the air, etc. During warm weather and in warm climates, infectious diseases like this do not spread nearly as easily as they do in the cold. I do not know why, I just know this factor is a key in what causes the flu season. When the Force of Infection drops, so does the percentage of Recovereds needed to stop the spread. In a hypothetical case, the percentage of Recovered may have climbed to 20 or 30% during the heavy flu season, not enough to stop the spread during the winter, but enough to incur herd immunity when the weather warms and the Force of Infection is low. When the cold weather returns, the Force of Infection goes up, driving up the needed percentage of Recovereds to above 30%, the flu rages back--and will continue to do so until the ratio of Recovered grows to the 50 or 60 % range, the higher percentage required to stem this particular epidemic during winter months. The flareups are usually shorter and less intense but can recur until the infection is allowed to spread normally or vaccinations are used to get the number of Recovereds to about 50% or 170 million people in the US.

Now we get to the way these numbers are being manipulated. First, the clown circus going on over test kits assures that tests only are given the very sick. If random testing were done, the vast majority of cases, which show little or no symptoms, would be found and included. That would show the number of infected to be orders of magnitude greater (10, 100 or maybe 1000 times) and the "death rate," (number of death/number of infected individuals) would drop correspondingly--to that more like a normal flu. Look at the numbers. The latest headlines scream "The death toll could be more than 200,000. If 50% of us have to have gotten it before our country reaches herd immunity, then the death toll would be 0.13% of the 160 million people in the US who will get this before it goes away.. That number is more than a little lower than what I hear from the media. It also confirms this is not a killer plague. Numbers like these become very hard to understand when cooked death rate numbers are shouted 24/7 in the media. The "usual" is made to look like the "abyss of doom". And by tying this virus to old people knocking on death's door, it includes many deaths that would have happened during the same period, even if the virus were not present. If the virus is present in someone dying naturally of congestive heart failure or some other chronic old person illness, the person is considered to have died of the virus. If a life can be prolonged for a week or two by putting the patient on a ventilator, ka ching for the bill and the death statistics.

We are being manipulated into thinking it is bad to get the virus when instead it is absolutely necessary for about 160 million of us to have gotten this, as is the case with any and every other new virus, before it quits spreading through the population. When that fact is part of the basic knowledge we have on how this virus works, it makes the current economic and mental health crushing response seem something out of the Twilight Zone.

Let's look again at the numbers quoted from Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court. He said he expects 70 million to 150 million people in the United States will become infected with COVID-19. That comes out to 21 to 45% of the 330 million US population. These numbers are lower than Merkel's and Cuomo's, possibly because Monahan expects to jab in tens of millions of vaccinations, numbers that I do not consider far fetched.

To make sense of this ask "cui bono." A good list of players in this game can be found by looking at a major symposium "Event 201." Event 201 held in October 2019, before all this plague chaos started, discussed how a worldwide coronavirus pandemic would unfold. The event was hosted by John Hopkins Foundation and among the major players were the Gates Foundation, the US CDC, the Chinese CDC, banking and financial interests.

Bill Gates has had his hand in pushing GMOs all over the world, buying up water supplies, making vaccines and the like. There is a patent floating around the web by the Pirbright Institute for a genetically modified coronavirus. The patent, from 2015, describes gene editing an existing coronavirus to reduce its pathogenecy so it could be injected into poultry eggs to prevent Avian infectious bronchitis virus (IBV) in adult birds. The Gates Foundation provided some funding for the Pirbright Institute two years earlier. Previously, coronaviruses had been injected into eggs over several generations to get the same reduction in pathogenecy . An associate told me that he had been working for a veterinary supply lab in 2005 and they were making vaccines using the coronaviruses injected in eggs over generations of birds even back then. One of the distressing things he said was that they were working with and making veterinary potions from all kinds of different viruses even then. There were also a whole bunch of different viruses discussed at Event 201, but the pandemic chaos they predicted was predicated on a coronavirus pandemic. It is odd how world changing events often follow closely on the heels practice exercises.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Chuck Nafziger Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I deal with the contradiction of being a retired mechanical engineer and a Luddite at the same time. I have lost faith in our government: it is totally controlled by the corporate monster that is gobbling up the world. It uses mechanical engineers (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Instinct and Tribalism vs. Rationality in Human Behavior

Eating Well is a Revolutionary Act

Are the Plants You are Planting to Help Bees Actually Killing Them?

Living with Wildlife and Our Part in It

Command and Control, the Documentary, in Time for Halloween

Spirits of Revolutionaries

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 18 fans, 7 articles, 16 quicklinks, 2339 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This coronavirus pandemic is scary because it is an invisible monster being inflated by manipulative fear mongering. I hope the S-I-R model helps visualize what we are really dealing with and where it is likely to be going.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020 at 2:22:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270
(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 13 fans, 2216 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Well done, Chuck, on all points. I may be in the mid-vulnerability range having had open-heart surgery in Oct. But I simply don't feel the virus-fear we're being prompted to feel. What I dread most is the corp./gov't wet dream of total control of a reduced human population. You can just feel their hot breath on your neck.

This is slightly off-topic, but not too far off. It is a nagging question worth consideration, as we evaluate the measures being taken and our view of so-called authority.

Bill Gates is a college drop-out. (same for Elon Musk) I don't know about Bezos. But both these men began in their garages not so many years ago. Gates built a computer, and Bezos sold books. How the hell did they grow to become the primo political, medical and retail authorities of Planet Earth? AND why the hell do we listen to them.? I could carry on about the total weirdness of this phenomenon. Bill Gates lecturing from TED talks to Event 201 to foreign and domestic governments, as if he were actually a genuine medical guru? Bezos, buying and selling and owning people, goods and opinion, unlike the pissant bookseller he is.

What pact with the devil occurred? Personally, I think these 'giants' are skilled actors (albeit well-rewarded actors) for powers that We the People are too busy and dumb to try to figure out. Why don't we laugh them off the stage instead of letting their garbage into our minds?

I just wanted to toss that question out so people might question the game that's being played on humanity. ps: At this time, We are losing the game big time.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020 at 5:24:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Charles Homer

Become a Fan
Author 511996
(Member since Aug 27, 2018), 1 fan, 195 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As shown in this article, a recent study of the use of both social distancing and self-quarantine is not particularly effective at reducing the spread of coronavirus:

click here

These two methods are, however, very effective at destroying an economy and reducing our freedoms.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020 at 5:24:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 